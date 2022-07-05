Top Web Developer Communities

Online communities offer a wealth of information, resources and sharing ideas of like-minded people. For those who are interested in connecting with other web developers or to discuss newer technologies and design, here are the top four web developer communities to join.

Table of Contents DevHubby

Quora

Stackoverflow

Codeproject

DevHubby.com is an easy-to-use website with lots of active developers at any point during the day (and night). Software developer Q&A’s can give you the answer you need and improve your skills or knowledge with the niche. The sections are divided into helpful categories and platforms, including SQL, HTML, Java, Python, Swift, JavaScript, PHP and more.

What’s unique about DevHubby is that it has an automated solving technology that analyzes code and makes suggestions on what they should do next.

Quora may seem like a regular Q&A community for general concerns, but there’s a section that deals with developer-related topics and fields, including programming, web design, app development and software development, among others. Since Quora is a popular website you’ll likely find answers there, as well as content that you’d find useful.

Stackoverflow is basically a hub where software developers can gather and get the answers they need. Specific problem points and concerns that aren’t covered by tutorials or automated wizards can be brought to light here, and you won’t have to wait too long to get an answer either.

The interface and navigation may take a while to get used to, but overall the platform and its community will serve you well.

An established internet forum for both beginner programmers and veterans alike, Codeproject is often the go-to website if you’re stuck with a problem and you need the help of an expert. You can search through the archive for recently answered questions or dive in and help other coders. What’s especially unique about CodeProject is its sandbox mode where you can test lines of code for self-contained experiments.