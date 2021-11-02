Transfer WhatsApp from iPhone to Android – Does the Official Method Work?

WhatsApp recently introduced a very useful feature to transfer WhatsApp from iPhone to Android. Although the method seems convenient to use, there are several issues that may prevent you from executing the task successfully. Let’s take a look at the official WhatsApp iPhone to Android method to transfer chats and media and see how to navigate the challenges. We’ll also review a much more convenient method using a desktop tool specifically designed for this task.

WhatsApp Official Transfer Method – iPhone to Android

To begin with, WhatsApp has laid out a set of criteria that the user needs to fulfill before they can transfer their chat history and media from an iPhone to an Android device. Here are the conditions that must be met:

The new device must be a Samsung phone with the Samsung Switch app installed – version 3.7.22.1 or higher is required

WhatsApp must be upgraded to Android version 2.21.16.20 on the Samsung phone

On the source iPhone, the user must have WhatsApp iOS version 2.21.160.17 or higher

A Lightning to USB-C adapter is required

The iPhone WhatsApp number should be changed to the new one that the user plans to use on the Samsung device

The Samsung phone should be brand new or factory-reset

As you can see, there are several hoops to jump through just to get the method to work. So, how does it work, anyway? Let’s explore the process:

How to Change the iPhone Number to the New One

First, you’ll need to change the number on the iPhone to the new one that you’ll be using on the Samsung phone. Here’s what to do:

Ensure that the new number is active and that it can receive calls and text messages

The older number (the current iPhone number) for WhatsApp should be active on the iPhone

The SIM from the new phone should now be inserted into the iPhone

Go to WhatsApp Settings → Account → Change Number → Next

Type in the old and new numbers in their respective fields and hit Next again

Tap on Done

Now transfer the SIM back to the new phone and start the setup process

When prompted to verify the new device, register the new number once again on the Samsung phone

The process itself is quite tedious and you’ll need some level of technical expertise to get it done right. More importantly, there are several other restrictions that might prevent you from completely transferring all your WhatsApp data successfully from the iPhone to the Android device.

What Can’t You Do with this Method?

Apart from the constraints/conditions mentioned before, there are several other restrictions you need to be aware of when attempting to use this method to transfer WhatsApp from iPhone to Android. These limitations include the following:

You cannot transfer data from one WhatsApp number to another

WhatsApp must not be active on the new phone before you start this process

P2P payment messages cannot be transferred with this method

Only personal messages can be transferred this way

How to Use the Official Transfer WhatsApp from iPhone to Android Method

Turn the new Samsung device on and follow the on-screen Smart Switch experience

Using the iPhone’s camera, capture the QR code displayed on the Samsung phone while setting it up, and tap Start when the prompt appears

On the Samsung phone, wait until you reach the Home screen, launch WhatsApp, and use the new number to register the account on this phone

You’ll see a prompt that says Import – tap that when you see it on the Samsung phone

Activate the new device normally and open WhatsApp to see your migrated chats

Why is This Method So Confusing and Is There an Alternative?

As far as we understand it, the feature is still a work in progress and WhatsApp is continuing to work on it to simplify the process. However, if your devices don’t meet the required criteria or you don’t have a Lightning to USB-C adapter, or if anything else is preventing you from executing the WhatsApp iPhone to Android transfer, then consider using a third-party application like MobileTrans – WhatsApp Transfer.

About MobileTrans – WhatsApp Transfer

MobileTrans – WhatsApp Transfer is a purpose-built desktop application designed to move or migrate all WhatsApp data from one mobile device to another regardless of the make or model. As such, you can transfer the data to any device, not just Samsung phones. Moreover, you also get access to a range of other useful features such as WhatsApp backup and restore, and it also supports other social messaging apps such as Kik, LINE, and Viber.

Features of MobileTrans – WhatsApp Transfer

The MobileTrans desktop application is a robust collection of useful data management tools for mobile users across iOS and Android.

WhatsApp transfers between iOS and Android devices

Backup messaging app data to a PC or laptop

Restore backups to new devices

Supports WhatsApp, WhatsApp Business, LINE, Kik, WeChat, and Viber

Get PDF/HTML output of WhatsApp messages from your computer

Zero data loss – transfer messages, group chats, media, and attachments

How to Transfer WhatsApp Messages from iPhone to Android with just One Click

The transfer process is literally a one-click action once you’ve got the setup ready. Here’s what to do:

Download and install MobileTrans on your Mac or PC and choose the WhatsApp Transfer module from the home screen

Connect both phones to the computer and select WhatsApp from the list of social messaging app options on your screen

In the new window, make sure the iPhone (source device) is seen on the left side and the Android one (target device) on the right; use the Flip switch to interchange them if you need to

Click Start… and that’s it! All you need to do now is keep the phones connected to the computer until you see the success message on your screen, after which you can eject and remove them safely

Why Do It the Hard Way When You Have MobileTrans at Your Service?

The official WhatsApp method to transfer chats from iOS to Android is highly limited and quite confusing if you don’t have any experience doing it. Moreover, the process itself is complex so not many users will be able to follow the instructions to the letter. That’s why we recommend using MobileTrans instead… one click and you’re done! In addition to this useful feature, you can use it to move data from any of your other messaging apps without the fear of losing valuable data along the way. So give it a try and see how easy it is.