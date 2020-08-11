Trust us and prevent your threat by our protection

Modern technologies have helped us a lot in simplifying our way of living. Technology has brought visible changes to our society. These changes have made a huge impact on our lives. But let’s explore is there anything in this world that created such a big impact in passing decades. The answer is no. there is no such thing which changed the living pattern and brought so much ease like technology. It has become part of human lifestyle. People today cannot get any escape from technology. There daily activities from day to night are dependent on technology. Imagine a world without technology and you will see that world without tech isn’t workable. Its main aim is to provide comfort and bring ease. One of the biggest innovations it has brought is Wireless Home Security Systems. Let’s explore the devices and new security gadgets that help in securing the safety of home.

HD Indoor and Outdoor Cameras:

Security cameras have helped a lot in recovering loss of theft. New HD cameras are known for their high visibility, clarity, and resolution. Their task is to detect the faces of the persons doing crime and record their video footage. These footages help later on and clear videos help a lot. While choosing cameras following points should be kept in mind:

The video quality should be crystal clear. They play the role of evidence if someone breaks in your house. If the video is fuzzy and blurry, it will make your evidence worthless. Even the cobs don’t accept those videos that are captured from old cameras because of the camera quality.

They should cover a large area and with high resolution. HD cameras cover a wider area.

It should be capable of capturing a large number of pixels so that the smallest details of the video can also be observed. For example, if a thief enters your home through the main door, your camera will not only record his/her face but also the vehicle details like its name, license plate, etc. These little details help a lot in recovering the loss and stolen property.

Smart doorbell:

It is a very handy device that improves the security level of your house; it is a very convenient source of ensuring safety. It is a visual deterrent and once a thief sees that you have installed a smart doorbell camera he will think before entering your house. It also records clear video which can help later. It clears your doubt. Sometimes we are expecting a product delivery and the company makes false claims that they have sent a rider and we didn’t open the door. You can easily check and prove them wrong. And sometimes the rider drops delivery at your gate so you can monitor through your smartphone if someone picks you, courier. You can effectively screen your guests if busy in some tasks or chilling watching some movies or seasons. Just connect your smartphone with the smart bell and it will let you know about your visitors. You can even monitor the locks of doors if installed and guests can enter without bothering you. It adds value to the home and it boosts the appeal of others towards your home.

No DIY installation system

Austin Home Security system is offering no DIY installation of security systems. They send you their technician and he serves you and sets up the entire system in a few minutes. You don’t need to do it yourself. We care about your trust, safety, and value transparency. There is no scam and hidden policies like other companies. We make sure that our commitment will keep you safe.