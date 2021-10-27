TunesBank Audible Converter Review: Convert AA/AAX Audiobooks to MP3 at Ease

Do you like listen to audiobooks? Audible is the world’s largest audiobook platform, which provides over 200,000 audiobooks, including classics and bestsellers. But, all Audible audiobooks are in AAX and AA format, which comes with DRM protection, here we have listed the pros, cons and limitation of Audible, and we also teach users how to convert Audible audiobooks to MP3 on Windows and Mac, so that you can listen to Audible audiobooks on any devices.

Pros of Audible – Why People Like Audible

#1. Biggest Audiobooks Library

As the dominant role of audiobooks market, you can listen to original audiobooks that you can’t find elsewhere on audible.com. And its offers various categories for readers of different ages, including Sci-Fi, Best Sellers, Mystery & Thrill, Children, etc. You don’t have to worry about there are no books for you here.

#2. Friendly Subscription Plan

First, you can get a 30-day free trial of Audible and get a free audiobook. After the trial ends, you can subscribe Audible monthly, called Audible Plus or Audible Premium plus. Or you can also use credit which is Audible rewards to you every month to purchase Audible books separately. If you don’t like Audible anymore, you can cancel the subscription at any time.

#3. Convenient Audible App

The most common way to listen to Audible audiobooks is through the Audible App, it is available on iOS & Android phones and tablets, Windows and Mac computers. Or you can play Audible books on car system through Bluetooth connection. Also, you can sync Audible books across devices, so you are able to bookmark your location and pick up where you left off on different devices.

Cons of Audible – Why People Dislike Audible

#1. High Subscription Fee of Audible

After Audible 30-day Free Trial ends, a monthly fee of $14.95 will be charged to activate the Gold Monthly Plan. For convenience and intuitiveness, we have listed the subscription fee below.

Gold Monthly: $14.95/month.

Gold Yearly: $164.50/year.

Platinum Monthly: $27.45/month.

Platinum Yearly: $274.50/year.

It is not a small expense for subscribing Audible service. Many people have a headache for this and even want to find a way to listen to audiobooks for free.

#2. Audible Books are Protected

Although you can easily to play Audible audiobooks on authorized devices via Audible App or iTunes, you can’t play Audible audiobooks on your MP3 players or other unauthorized devices, such as iPod nano, PS4, Xobx, iPhone and Android phones. Becuase the Audible audiobooks are in DRM protection and encoded as AA or AAX formats, the Audible books are not compatible with the non-Audible-authorized devices, which means you cannot enjoy Audible books on the most MP3 players and devices freely.

Limitation of Audible AA/AAX Audiobooks

Audible books is comes with DRM (Digital Rights Management) protection, you cannot listen to Audible audiobooks on unauthorized devices, although the books you have purchased from Audible before.

To play Audible books on any device and player more freely, you need to remove Audible DRM encryption and convert Audible AA/AAX books to MP3 or other DRM-free audio formats. Therefore, in order to convert Audible to MP3, you need a specific AA/AAX to MP3 converter, fortunately, there is a third-party tool called TunesBank Audible Converter that can help you solve the problem. This tool TunesBank Audible Converter is the star of our review today.

What TunesBank Audible Converter can do? How to use this software to convert Audible AA/AAX files? What’s the price? Is it worth buying? You will probably have your answers after reading this full review about TunesBank Audible Converter and trying the software to losslessly convert Audible to MP3.

What Benefits You Can Get from TunesBank Audible Converter?

Four benefits you can get from this tool: Converting Audible books to MP3, M4A, AAC and FLAC; Removing DRM from Audible; Easily split your Audible books into multiple parts; Listen to your Audible AA/AAX audiobooks on any devices without limitation. In a word, TunesBank Audible Converter is a must-have tool that all Audible users need to own one, let’s read the overview, features and user guide about this Audible converter.

TunesBank Audible Converter is a profession-grade tool developed for Audible users, it can convert Audible AA/AAX books to MP3, M4A, FLAC and WAV format, all the output files can be compatible with almost all devices and players. In addition, although audiobooks purchased/downloaded from Audible are DRM-protected, with this tool, you can easily remove DRM encryption from Audible books, so that you can listen to your Audible books on any devices much conveniently, such as MP3 players, Android, iPhone, iPad, iPod nano, Sony Walkman, PSP, and Zune.

Unlike other Audible converter, with this TunesBank Audible Converter, you don’t have to install the iTunes App and get Audible authorization in the converting process, just add the AA/AAX files into the program and click “Convert” start converting Audible to MP3, which will save you a hassle. And its conversion speed can run up to 100X faster than other common Audible converters on the market. To give you the lightning conversion speed, it also supports batch converting Audible audiobook, so that you can convert as many as Audible books you like at once.

To know more about TunesBank Audible Converter before using it, you can move on to get detailed features about this wonderful tool.

Amazing Features of TunesBank Audible Converter:

Bypass Audible DRM Encryption

Due to Audible DRM restrictions, users can’t freely play Audible books on non-Audible-approved devices even if you have purchased and downloaded them. TunesBank is a professional Audible DRM removal to strip Audible DRM protection from Audible files. After that, users can enjoy Audible books on any device and player freely.

Convert AA/AAX to MP3, M4A, WAV, FLAC

Audible DRM encoded all files as AA or AAX formats, and both of them are not compatible with any device and player. The powerful TunesBank can convert Audible books to popular formats, including MP3, M4A, WAV, FLAC. They can work well with basically all devices on the market. So you can play Audible books on iRiver, SanDisk, Sony Walkman, iPod Shuffle, or burn them to CD as you want.

No Need to iTunes App & Audible Authorization

Traditional Audible converters on the market usually require authorization of the Audible account in iTunes. But with TunesBank, no need to install iTunes App or get Audible authentication. That’s to say, you can convert Audible books without the Audible account.

Preserve Original Quality, ID3 Tags and Metadata

Can’t find the book you are looking for after converting hundreds of Audible books? TunesBank Converter won’t let this happen, it is able to save the original audio quality in the output files, 1:1 quality is guaranteed. And the book title, artist, author, book cover will be retained, too. It is easy to find a output book just searching its name in your output folder.

Split Big Audible Books into Smaller Clips

Generally speaking, the average time of an audiobook is dozens of hours. It’s hard to find where you end up listening. TunesBank Audible Converter has inbuilt splitter feature that can assist users to cut large Audible books into multiple segments, then you can get smaller files to transfer mini players for listening conveniently.

100X Conversion Speed & Multi-task Conversion

To save your time and energy, TunesBank allows you to convert multi-task coonvert audiobooks. You can add as many books as you like at once, the process will convert them in batches. Moreover, TunesBank employs an unique technique that can help you efficiently convert Audible audiobooks at super-fast 100X speed. In this way, you can convert a load of books in a little while.



Let’s teach you how to use TunesBank Audible Converter, just import AAX, AA Audible books and convert them to MP3 in three simple steps.

Part 1: Download your Audible books to your computer

Step 1. Go to Audible .com and sign in to your Audible account.

Step 2. Purchase and add audiobooks to your Library, and then go to Audible Library.

Step 3. Click on the “Download” button of the book. Books in AAX format (.aax) will be saved to your Windows or Mac computer.

Part 2: How to Convert Audible AA/AAX Books to MP3?



Step 1. Download & Install TunesBank Audible Converter to Computer

Firstly, download and install the TunesBank converter to your computer. TunesBank Audible Converter has high compatibility, it is suitable for both Mac and Windows operating system. You can choose the right version for your computer.

Free Download TunesBank Audible Converter(Windows):

https://www.tunesbank.com/download/audible-converter.exe



Free Download TunesBank Audible Converter(Mac):

https://www.tunesbank.com/download/audible-converter.pkg

Step 2. Fire Up TunesBank Audible Converter

When TunesBank has been installed successfully, launch it on your computer. After it running, you will see a concise interface in front of you.

Step 3. Add Audible AA/AAX Files

To import the Audible files to TunesBank, click the “Add File” button to choose the downloaded Audible files you want to convert from your computer. You can also find the downloaded audiobooks folder and directly drag & drop them to TunesBank Converter.

Step 4. Customize the Output Format

After all downloaded audiobooks are successfully imported to TunesBank, you can click the “Output Format” button in the “Output Settings” tab. Here you can choose the output format as MP3, it is widely used in the most devices. Besides MP3, TunesBank also support M4A, FLAC and WAV as output format. And you can also alter the bit rate, sample rate, and divide audiobooks into clips in this section.

Step 5. Begin to Convert Audible AA/AAX to MP3

After the setting, now it is the time to convert Audible AA/AAX audiobooks to MP3. Just touching the “Convert All” to start conversion. After touched, the Audible files will be converted at once. You can see the conversion process in TunesBank Converter.

Step 6. Get the Converted Audible Books

After the conversion is finished, go to “Completed” > “Open File” button. It will lead you to the target output folder that kept the Audible files without DRM restrictions. Then you can move these DRM-free files to any other devices or players you want for offline playing without any interruption.

System Requirements

TunesBank Audible Converter offer both Windows and Mac versions. It’s fully compatible with all Windows OS, including the Windows XP, Vista, Win 7, Win 8, Windows 10 and the latest Windows 11. As for TunesBank Audible Converter for Mac, it compatible with the Mac OS X 10.12 or higher.

Price & License

TunesBank Audible Converter(Windows/ Mac) is sold at $34.95. TunesBank offers the free trial version for users to test it out before buying. The limit of the trial version is that it only converts 2 Audible books completely within 15 days. To unlock the app and convert as many as audiobook you like, users should pay $34.95 to get the full version. One-time purchase for lifetime use and free updates.



If you want to use this App on multiple computers, you can buy the Family License, which only cost $69.95, so that you can activating the app on 5 computers with the same license code.

TunesBank Audible Converter Verdict

The annoying DRM protection of Audible restricts you from playing wonderful audiobooks on any device freely. By using TunesBank Audible Converter has all the useful functions you need: decrypt DRM from Audible books, convert the AA and AAX files, batch conversion, and split Audible books. The interface design is very elegant and simple, it’s a easy to used tool. With this tool, you can convert Audible AA/AAX to MP3 and other popular formats with ease. After converting Audible to MP3, you can get DRM-free Audible audiobooks, and listen to Audible audiobooks to any other MP3 players and devices without restrictions.