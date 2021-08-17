TunesKit iOS System Recovery – A Reliably Fast Solution to Getting Back Lost Data

iOS is a leading mobile system that has a lot of nifty features. As perfect as it sounds, sometimes the environment goes awry, and the device and user take a hit.

Imagine working or trying to get important things done on your iPhone, only to see it unexpectedly shut down. Then, the device displays a persistent error message that can’t be fixed with a manual reboot.

When your phone’s iOS system crashes, what do you do? Instead of taking it to an Apple Store, you could opt to get a repair software and have it fixed at a sooner time.

TunesKit iOS System Recovery is one of the best software around. What makes it stand out from the rest is how remarkably easy it is to use, the number of iOS issues it can fix and of course, the results it brings.

With TunesKit you won’t have to worry about downtime or spending a day without your beloved iPhone or iPad. It works with tvOS errors as well.

TunesKit iOS System Recovery – The Basics

TunesKit System Recovery is a software that can run on either a Windows or Mac machine. The features aren’t that different other than it can fix common and advanced iOS and tvOS error issues consistently.

It’s lightweight and doesn’t take up too much space. You’ll need a serviceable computer with at least 1GHz processor, 512MB RAM and 200MB of storage space. Once installed you’ll find very little reason to remove it from your computer- it’s that handy.

TunesKit has some of the widest device support we’ve ever seen in an iOS system recovery software. You can revive iPhones starting at the iPhone 4, iPod Touch at the 2nd generation model, Apple TV at HD and 2nd gen and virtually all iPad models.

What Can TunesKit System Recovery Fix

In general, the popular iOS recovery software can fix 50-plus iOS issues that can plague your Apple TV, iPod Touch, iPad or iPhone.

Broken down further, it can fix a wide range of common and uncommon issues via standard and advanced modes. It’s impressive enough that it can take care of issues that normally affect a lot of iPhones but then the software promises not to compromise or delete the data contained in the device.

What’s really amazing is that the software can save you a trip to the nearest Apple authorized center and gives you the power to resolve your own iPhone issue. This alone is worth the price of entry- we recommend you give TunesKit iOS System Recovery a try.

Just to give you an idea, TunesKit can fix White Apple Logo, looping Recovery Mode, Black Screen, looping Bootups, Frozen Screen, White or Blue Screen, Locked Screen, Restore Failure, iOS Update Failure, Headphone Mode and more.

TunesKit is really versatile in that it can double as an iOS downgrader and can be used to fix iTunes errors as well.

How to Use TunesKit to Fix iOS Screen Errors

When faced with a sudden iPhone update failure or a longstanding iPad boot error, you won’t have to heavily sigh anymore- just follow these steps to get your iOS device back to normal and running in no time.

Step 1. Connect Your Device to Your Computer

The first step involves finding the right cable to attach your iOS or tvOS device to your computer. It’s usually the charging cable minus the adapter that comes with your device when you bought it.

Plug the ends in and make sure your computer recognizes the device. You may need to set your computer to ‘trust’ the device if prompted.

Step 2. Download and Run TunesKit

Download the right version of TunesKit on your computer (Mac or Windows), let it install and open the program.

It shouldn’t take more than 10 minutes to do this, barring internet speed and processor. Soon, TunesKit will open and you’ll be presented with two modes- Standard or Advanced.

Advanced Mode can get rid of the pesky iPhone locked screen, but going this route removes all data on your device. It may be better to try Standard Mode first before moving on.

As always, ensure you have enough battery on your device to complete the repair process. Also, do not disconnect your device under any circumstance once TunesKit is fixing your iOS problem.

Step 3. Run TunesKit and Solve iOS or tvOS Error

TunesKit will download the necessary firmware of your device and present you with a ‘repair’ button. Click this and wait for the software to do its job.

The length of time may depend on how severe the error is and how old the device is, but it shouldn’t be too long. TunesKit is lightweight but it’s powerful enough that it can solve most iOS errors at a snap.

TunesKit iOS System Recovery Pros & Cons

Pros

Excellent Device Support and Compatibility

TunesKit doesn’t just work on newer iPhones and iPads- the developers worked hard to make sure you’ll be able to unlock any iOS or tvOS device starting from the iPhone 4 up to the latest model.

Robust and Lightweight

TunesKit should not burden your computer in any way. It’s a tool that can come in handy, but it’s not going to be used everyday. The developers know this and designed the software to be as non-intrusive as possible.

Repair Without Data Loss

Not all iOS recovery software boast a no-data loss. TunesKit promises you’ll be able to use your iPhone as soon as the error clears just like the way it was.

iOS Version Downgrader

Lastly, you’ll be able to downgrade to a previous version of iOS with the software. It should come in very handy when your device is experiencing constant crashes or glitches when running the latest iOS or tvOS update.

Cons

Limited Trial Version

Verdict

The TunesKit trial version only serves to give you a taste of what the software can do. To make the most of it you will need to pick a plan.

Pricing starts at $29.95 for a single device for a month, or $39.95 for 2 devices for a year. There are lifetime subscriptions offered as well.