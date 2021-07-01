Types of Mobile Apps to Build on React Native

Types of Mobile Apps on React Native

Mobile app development is on the rise. Companies should not ignore this sector if they want to keep up with the competition.

With smartphones becoming second nature for almost everyone, developers are looking for a more efficient product to cater to everyone. The mobile ecosystem is separated into two major sectors ‒ iOS and Android.

Consequently, developers are interested in multi-platform solutions that can enable them to push updates homogeneously across both Apple and Android. React Native apps are known for their cross-platform flexibility combined with native performance.

This article discusses a wide array of React Native apps and the possibilities of this framework.

A Brief Intro to React Native

Designed by Facebook, React Native is a mobile-app framework that enjoys great popularity. JavaScript is its core programming language, so developers can deploy their products on major mobile OS.

Furthermore, the framework enables code-sharing across platforms. It also makes the update process simpler and creates a seamless transfer from one platform to another.

Thanks to this interoperability, hundreds of companies started developing their mobile products using React Native. We will discuss them later in the article.

A Short History of React Native

As we mentioned briefly, React Native was launched as an open-source project by Facebook. The main driving force behind this release was the challenges the company was facing regarding its iOS/Android applications deployment.

There was a glaring issue. Facebook’s iOS version was coded in Swift. The Android version, on the other hand, used JavaScript. This discrepancy caused many problems for developers, including asymmetric updates and disrupted user experience. This persuaded them into working on a versatile solution with React Native.

Main Pros of Building Apps With React Native

RN creates a native environment where each UI component not only corresponds to the target OS, but can be reused on other platforms. This brings enormous benefits to both developers and businesses, including:

Familiar programming language. It uses Javascript ‒ one of the most popular languages among developers. Thus, they can build applications fast and reuse the code or some components ‒ there is no need to create them from scratch for each platform.

It uses Javascript ‒ one of the most popular languages among developers. Thus, they can build applications fast and reuse the code or some components ‒ there is no need to create them from scratch for each platform. Multi-platform. It isthe go-to option for businesses that want to reach both Android and iOS users and provide the same cross-platform experience for everyone.

It isthe go-to option for businesses that want to reach both Android and iOS users and provide the same cross-platform experience for everyone. Cost and time-efficiency. Because developers can work on multiple platforms simultaneously, the number of programmers is reduced, resulting in cheaper production costs. Moreover, as code reusability saves time on providing relevant updates instead of working on two different versions of the same product.

Below is just a small selection of the best React Native apps and their possibilities. As you will see, the possibilities of React Native are nearly endless, considering a huge number of applications already on the market.

Prototypes

Here, developers and designers can come up with the final version quickly, launch it, and correct according to customers’ feedback. It’s a great way to make sure your project is viable and show the result to your clients and users.

The variety of component libraries that comes with React Native is a great source for developing prototypes, making the process easier than ever for programmers.

Cross-Platform Apps

This is the most standard use of React Native. After all, it was created with that purpose in mind. It’s only natural that developers would choose it to create mobile apps that need to work perfectly on all mobile OS.

Social media applications are great examples of this. They need to provide the exact same user experience on different platforms. This means that they must be equally fast, and there should be no discrepancies between versions.

You undoubtedly know Facebook, Instagram, Airbnb, Skype, or Pinterest. They all are developed with React Native.

Apps That Do Not Require Numerous Native Application Programming Interfaces

Usually, GPS or camera depend on native APIs to work correctly in your app. An extensive category of React Native apps are hybrid. They are simple and don’t use lots of native APIs.

These applications can be used for various purposes ( finances, rent, food delivery). They do not rely on native APIs to run smoothly, so you can go ahead and use React Native.

eCommerce Apps

eCommerce shows a mind-blowing growth. This trend was accelerated considerably by the pandemic. The numbers have reached as high as a 45.8% increase in eCommerce market share for the last 2 years.

To provide a scalable and cost-effective system for their platforms, eCommerce giants have been gradually utilizing RN for mobile development.

Many have either partially or entirely desiccated their development efforts toward migrating to React Native. These include Shopify, Uber Eats, Delivery.com, Huiseoul, and JD.com.

Event Apps

Yet another sector that has been increasingly benefiting from RN apps is the educational industry. Online events are exploding, partly due to the coronavirus crisis. These apps provide a great solution to individuals organizing seminars, lessons, webinars, etc.

They allow visitors to monitor upcoming events and provide advanced event management technology to organizers.

For instance, Unacademy uses React Native to educate thousands of individuals worldwide.

Conclusion

With the mobile app market inevitably growing, efficient scaling solutions are in great demand. Luckily, React Native offers a way out for businesses and developers. They can deploy apps on major mobile OS without hiring dedicated developer teams for each OS.

Hopefully, this article was useful as a point of reference regarding a plethora of React Native apps and the industries that they belong to.