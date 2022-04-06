Understanding the need of testing in Oracle Cloud Migration

The premier support for Oracle EBS has ended on December 2021. Owing to this, hundreds of Oracle EBS users now have the option to move to “Sustaining Support” or migrate to Oracle Cloud. Migration to Oracle Cloud can be considered as a great move for innovative enterprises as provides them the opportunity to upgrade their business to a new level of efficiency and productivity leveraging Oracle’s continuous updates. Another reason for migration to Oracle Cloud is the limitations of “Sustaining Support”.

Sustaining Support Doesn’t Cover

New updates, fixes, security alerts and critical patch updates

New tax, legal, and regulatory updates

New upgrade scripts

Previous fixes that Oracle no longer supports

Critical fixes and workarounds for new product issues resulting in Severity 1 and 2 Service Requests

Certification of third party products

Thus, Oracle Cloud migration is the best available option for current EBS users. Although, EBS to Oracle Cloud migration offers several benefits like low operating costs, scalability, flexibility, and access to corporate data in real-time, it is considered as a devil is in the details due to complexity. To ensure successful Oracle Cloud migration, enterprises need a robust strategy that includes pre-migration, in-migration, and post-migration testing scenarios.

Continuous testing ensures that your cloud environment is configured properly and your applications are performing as required after the migration. In this article, we’ll discuss the most important types of testing that you’ll need to execute while migrating from EBS to Oracle EBS.

Regression Testing:

It is a software testing practice that ensures that applicationsare still functions as expected after change in the environment. During Oracle Cloud migration, you need to test your apps in a production-like environment to ensure that they’re performing equally well in the cloud environment as they were doing on-premises. Regression testing is time-consuming and business analysts / end users find it tough to manually perform regression testing in multiple iterative cycles. Bottlenecks due to manual testing often leads to Oracle Cloud migration timelines and budget overruns. The best way to cope with this is to bring in Oracle Cloud test automation.

Load Testing:

It is a crucial in which the performance of apps are checked under varying load conditions. This is done when multiple users access the Oracle Cloud apps concurrently. Normally, the speed and capacity of apps is validated in this type of testing. In case of Oracle Cloud migration, apps are put under stress in different user scenarios to monitor their performance. Some of the benefits of load testing are reduced risk of downtime, availability of service post-migration, improved scalability, and high user satisfaction.

Compatibility Testing:

During their usage, enterprises have integrated their Oracle EBS applications with third-party apps. During migration, there are chances that critical integrations may break due to change in the environment. Compatibility testing ensures that integrated applications can send and receive data with other critical systems in the new cloud environment. Compatibility testing also ensures that Oracle Cloud apps are working fine across different operating systems and browsers. In case of Oracle Cloud migration, compatibility testing should be done across different operating systems i.e. Unix, Linux, Windows, etc., Database, Software, either Oracle, custom, or third-party, Browsers, Network Devices, Java, and Oracle Application Server.

Functional testing: This type of testing performed against business/user requirements and not technical requirements. By executing functional testing, you can ensure that apps are delivering what the users are request without issue or delay.

Summing Up

During EBS to Oracle Cloud migration, testing is required thrice. Manual testing is no more a feasible solution due to the time it requires and inadequate coverage. If you want to keep your migration timelines and budget under check, you need to bring in test automation.

An Oracle test automation tool like Opkey can help you plan, perform and manage the Oracle Cloud migration testing process. Opkey’s one-click automation and Ai-powered test engines eliminates the requirement for extended user involvement in the testing cycles. Furthermore, Opkey’s no-code test automation framework allows business users to create test cases without needing expertise in programming. Opkey’spre-built scripts help accelerate the test script creation and execution while scalability, performance and load testing helps you to mitigate migration risks.