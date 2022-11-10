How To Use A Windows PC Keyboard On Mac

There is a misconception among people that a Windows PC keyboard cannot be used on Mac.

But this is false. Nearly all types of Windows PC keyboards can be connected and used on mac.

You can easily connect it to Mac via Bluetooth or a USB wire. You just have to remember the changes in Windows and Mac commands on the keyboard.

So let us look at the steps for using a PC keyboard on Mac.

Steps To Using A Windows PC Keyboard On Mac

These steps can be used for nearly all Windows PC keyboard versions. Any Windows keyboard with control and ALT keys can be used with Mac.

Follow the given steps to use a Windows PC keyboard on Mac:

Step 1: The first step is simple. You need to connect the Windows PC keyboard to Mac. You can easily do it with the help of Bluetooth or a USB wire.

Open the Apple menu on Mac and click on device preferences .

Click on the keyboard option given under device preferences.

Under the keyboard section, click on the modifier keys. This tap is important to ensure you are connected to the right keyboard with your Mac device.

Click the options key and select the command in the drop-down menu.

Now click on OK. After clicking on this option, you can test your keyboard using keyboardtester.io on your Mac device. Isn't it easy?

Changes After Connecting Keyboard To Mac

There are a few common and simple changes that you would notice in the keyboard after connecting it to your Mac device.

These changes are:

The Windows key of the keyboard will become ALT Command for Mac.

ALT key will act as the command key for Mac Device.

The prints of the keyboard would not change for your Mac. So you just have to get used to the keyboard while typing on Mac.

If you already type fast, you will not face any problems while you think about it with your Mac device.

So by this method, you can easily connect a Windows PC keyboard to a Mac device. This method is also useful as well as recommended when you are shifting from Windows to Mac.

Frequently Ask Questions (FAQs)

1. What is the Command key for Mac on a Windows keyboard?

Here are some of the basic command keys for Mac on a windows keyboard.

CONTROL: Cmd or Control

ALT: Option

Windows or Start: Cmd

Backspace: Delete

2. How do I get my Microsoft keyboard to work on my Mac?

You can easily get your Microsoft keyboard to work with your Mac. Connect the keyboard by Bluetooth or USB wire.

Now go to settings and click the modifier keys under keyboard settings.

3. How do you copy on a Mac using a Windows keyboard?

In Windows PC, you use the Control + c option to copy from the keyboard. But in Mac, you cannot use the control command key to copy commands.

To copy on a mac while using the Windows keyboard, click on Windows key c.

4. Can you use the same keyboard for Mac and PC?

Yes, you can easily use the same keyboard for Mac and Windows PC. You can connect the keyboard to the Mac with the help of Bluetooth or USB.

You can change a few settings on a Mac device, so there is no need to install any drivers.

Conclusion

You can use fantastic steps to connect a Windows PC keyboard to a Mac device. Make sure you follow these steps carefully and simultaneously.

The typing remains the same, but some minor changes will occur in command and control. These changes are easy to remember.