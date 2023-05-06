An Excel spreadsheet can do much more than just storing data and computing numbers. When you use Excel templates, you can maximize the use of Excel sheet.

Excel templates can save time and can be reused again. Templates are advisable to use for documents that are used frequently like budget trackers, to-do lists, and calendars.

You know that Excel templates are very useful. But, the problem is, what if you are a Mac user and want to use Excel templates? Using Microsoft Excel for Mac is possible, and this will be discussed in this article. Using Excel templates to simplify your work on Mac is achievable when you use the free Excel templates listed below.

What is a Microsoft Excel template?

Microsoft Excel is a spreadsheet program that stores, tracks, and organizes data sets using formulas and functions. It is considered as a powerful data visualization software. It is used mostly by finance professionals to manage large datasets.

It is possible to create templates using an Excel spreadsheet. An Excel template is a predesigned sheet with the same layout, formulas, and format which can be applied to a spreadsheet.

You can download more Excel templates from Office.com. This is a great place to look for templates that you need to make your work easier.

Creating a Template Using an Excel Workbook

Creating Excel templates can easily be done in an Excel workbook. First, you have to open a new workbook. The next step is to work on the design and content of your template.

Since you are making a template, you must invest a great amount of time, dedication, and effort to make the format, text, graphics, and style consistent. You will be using this template frequently. Save the file as .xlsx or .xls.

Using Microsoft Excel for Mac

Microsoft Excel is a competitor of Mac. Hence, you don’t expect Microsoft Excel to be installed on your Mac computer. Mac encourages its users to use Apple Numbers, the counterpart of Microsoft Excel.

Though, if you prefer to use Microsoft Excel on Mac, you will be happy to know that it is possible to use MS Excel on Mac. To install Excel on your Mac device, go to Office.com and log in to your account.

Choose Install Office and launch the installation file. Once done, you can run the installer file and wait until it is done. When you want to install MS Excel, check if your operating system is the latest version to ensure the program works.

6 Free Excel Templates for Mac

You can use Excel templates for different purposes, such as managing business projects, monitoring budgets and expenses, planning schedules, accounting, and many more.

There are several free templates that you can use to make your work easier. Below are some Excel templates that you can use for Mac.

1. Project Planning Template

The project planning template is used to document project details and monitor the progress of each team member. The template allows you to encode all task assignments, persons in charge, and deadlines. Using a project planning template helps you put every task in context.

2. To-Do List Template

A to-do list template is a basic, simple template, and highly customizable. This is a printable template. You have the option to update it on your computer or mobile phone, or print it and update it using a pen.

With a to-do list template, you can create a list on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis. This template allows you to write down as many tasks as necessary.

With each task, you can set a time period for completion, update the project status, indicate priority levels, and add important notes.

3. Gantt Chart Template

A Gantt chart template is a great tool for monitoring projects. You can organize, prioritize, manage, and track project assignments with a Gantt chart template. You can also conveniently plot your project’s timeline (start and end dates).

Using a Gantt chart template aims to meet deadlines and equally distribute resources. With a Gantt chart template, you can see how much (percentage) of the project is completed or accomplished at a particular time.

4. Invoice Template

An invoice template can be used for service-based businesses such as housekeeping business, consultancy business, manpower business, and the like. In this template, you can write down the description of all services offered.

The service descriptions can include the total hours of work rendered, pay rate, and tax deductions. It also includes the total amount due or the amount payable.

5. Calendar Template

A calendar template is used to plan, track and schedule important dates. You can plot special events, school activities, work meetings, and a lot more.

For work, you can use a calendar template to monitor projects and keep track of deadlines. You can schedule important dates by viewing the upcoming months.

A calendar template comes in a classic and basic design template in landscape orientation. It has enough space to write down important events and activities. You can also plot important holidays that could affect your work.

6. Personal Budget Tracker template

Budgeting may come naturally to some people, while some may struggle and would need tools to help them out, such as a personal budget tracker template. With this template, you can list and track your personal income and expenses.

A detailed budget tracker allows you to list and track your savings, know how much you earn monthly, and help you make future plans and set budgets. This template is customizable and has enough space to write down budget details such as mortgage payments, bill payments, and other expenses.

Conclusion

If your company is using Mac computers, you don’t have to worry about using Microsoft Excel for Mac. You can use Excel spreadsheet templates on Mac. You can use Excel templates to make your work on Mac easy, convenient, and stress-free.

The use of Excel templates allows you to easily plan and manage your work for increased effectiveness. With templates, you can automate processes to encourage collaboration among your team.