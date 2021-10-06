Velvet Caviar iPhone 13 Pro Max Cases Review

Through looks alone, eye-catching New York City-based Velvet Caviar sets itself apart from the iPhone case pack.

That’s a feat unto itself since there are thousands of iPhone cases to choose from — all with hundreds of colors, designs, special features and promises to keep your iPhone safe under any circumstance. And with the stylish iPhone 13 recently released, case companies are upping their game to keep up.

With its new iPhone 13 case line, Velvet Caviar continues to make a distinctive mark. Not only are the new cases as creatively stylish as ever, but they all also offer the type of daily protection you’re looking for when you’re carrying around your new iPhone. Let’s take a closer look.

The Specs

Dimensions: 8.66 x 4.72 x .067 inches

Weight: 2.39 ounces, comparable to similar iPhone cases

In Business: Since 2014

Designs: Created by New York City artists

Designed For: Solely for iPhone 13 Pro Max, with a 6.7-inch display. Not compatible with other phone models.

The Basics

Design

Velvet Caviar’s iPhone 13 Pro Max case line boasts several dozens of different designs to choose from. Even the monochromatic colors are distinctive, including neon shades of orange, blue, green and purples that you rarely see.

But where Velvet Caviar really shines is its graphic design and the sheer variety to fit the range of tastes.

You likely have never seen cases with names like “Evil Eyes,” “Black Wildflower,” and our favorite, “Galaxy Glitter,” a swirl that’s part space, northern lights, and sand art.

But the real accomplishment here is that the designs and colors don’t come across as “trendy” and appealing to just one age group.

Uniqueness

There is really something for everyone here, and everywhere we looked we saw something we had never seen before.

There are butterflies straight out of National Geographic, whimsical ghosts, and geometric marble. Glitter and animal prints abound, as does humor, with cases emblazoned with the words “Don’t Touch Me”(as well as a more pouty mouth variation).

We also like the creative variations on popular designs we’ve seen elsewhere, like the black marble and rainbow leopard print, which is a nice Lisa Frank throwback. A+++

You don’t get a lot of extras that come with the case, but the case itself is Velvet Caviar’s real star. If you’re looking for add-ons, the company does offer screen protectors, stickers, and chargers for a little extra cost (and they all are great, too).

Cost

For a well-designed case that shows off your personality, Velvet Caviar is surprisingly affordable. Each goes for $30, no matter the graphic design, which is comparable (or even a bit less) than other fashion cases on the market today.

You frequently see similarly stylized iPhone cases from big-name fashion labels that go for at least twice that amount.

In addition, the phone comes with a 1-year warranty you rarely see with iPhone 13 cases, especially the Pro Max. You get a full refund if you return it within 30 days.

Protection

Apart from style, the biggest thing one looks for in a solid iPhone case is if it’s well, solid. While not exactly the strongest case on the market, Velvet Caviar impresses for a slim case.

The company promises that each can withstand an 8-foot drop (they’re tested) and several happy customers back up the claim. It truly is shockproof, through what Velvet Caviar dubs “Firm Flex” technology, absorbing everyday impacts and distributing the shock effectively in big falls.

It and protected our phone well during normal wear and tear, including common small drops. You won’t be able to immerse the case in a pool or anything like that, but it’s perfect for day-to-day phone scares.

For those looking for protection that works but isn’t boxy and bulky in your hands or pocket, Velvet Caviar delivers — and then some.

Quality

The case uses high-grade materials, which are comfortable to the touch and provides the typically raised bezel edges to accommodate the camera and other buttons. It hugs the screen snugly and securely, which we especially appreciate.

As with some of the best iPhone cases, Velvet Caviar uses thermoplastic polyurethane, or TPU, which gives it a good mix of soft silicone where it should be and hard plastic material where that should be.

TPU makes Velvet Caviar’s line even more protective with extra padding, a definite plus when you have a case that is brightly or graphically designed. It’s also easy to add accessories, such as a Pop Socket holder or a ring.

Charging

Velvet Caviar cases avoid the common iPhone case issue of interfering with charging or making it absolutely more difficult than it needs to be.

The company offers its own line of wonderful chargers that work extremely well, but if you are satisfied with your charging approach, the case works perfectly with wireless chargers and others.

The case never gets in the way of a solid wireless charge since it’s slim with high-quality material and the graphic designs do not interfere either.

The Bottom Line

Finding a phone case that blends both reliable protection with a stylish look is never easy, especially for a newly released high-tech gadget like the iPhone 13 Pro Max.

Velvet Caviar accomplishes the highly sought-after feat. The designs are eye-catching and unique; you will stand out. Better yet, the quality of the case materials is obviously there. We feel protected each day and do not worry about drops or scratches or worse.

With Velvet Caviar, you’ll find the look you want and the protection you deserve.