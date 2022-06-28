VideoByte BD-DVD Ripper: Convert DVD to MP4

DVDs always have high audio and video quality and provide a great experience. But today, advanced technology makes it easy to enjoy high-quality digital music and video. This only requires a portable device such as a laptop. Playing DVDs is not very convenient. Therefore, we’d like to convert DVD to MP4 format. Not only is it easier to share with our friends, but it’s also a great way to save these valuable files in digital format for evergreen offline playback.

Now it comes to the question: how to convert DVD to MP4? Some of you may have tried some methods but find them not that useful. In this passage, we will suggest you the best DVD ripper – VideoByte BD-DVD Ripper as a third-party tool to help you convert DVD to MP4.

Key Features of VideoByte BD-DVD Ripper

In this part, you can go through the features listed below, and then you’ll have an idea of VideoByte BD-DVD Ripper.

1. Keep All Subtitles and Audio Tracks

VideoByte BD-DVD Ripper allows you to preserve all audio tracks and subtitles when converting DVD and Blu-ray movies to digital files. These audio tracks and subtitles can be selected when playing the converted video in the media player. Also, you can add external audio tracks and subtitles yourself. Also, only one hardcoded subtitle can be stored in the converted file for Mac.

2. Support Home-made and Commercial DVD &Blu-ray

VideoByte BD-DVD Ripper is a general video/audio format for homebrew and commercial DVD and Blu-ray discs when you need to back up physical discs other than your TV or use them in other ways. can be ripped to. With advanced decoding and decryption technology, the program helps you convert DVD and Blu-ray disc/folder/ISO to digital files in 1:1 ratio. Easy and maintains the quality of the sauce.

3. 300+ Output Formats Available

You can convert Blu-ray or DVD to MP4, MKV, MOV, etc. On the other hand, VideoByte can also extract disc audio to popular formats like MP3, AAC, M4A, etc. Common devices like Apple iPhone/iPad/, Samsung/Sony/Huawei smartphone/tablet, PS3/PS4 game console also have predefined output files. You can now play your DVD or Blu-ray movies on any device. Also, 2D to 3D conversion is supported.

4. 6X Faster Ripping Speed

VideoByte BD-DVD Ripper strives to improve the conversion speed in many aspects such as multi-threading, multi-core, and GPU acceleration technology. Finally, you can enjoy 6x faster ripping speed. The actual conversion time depends on the speed of the CPU and DVD driver.

5. High Output Quality

This software can rip DVD/Blu-ray movies and keep the original quality as much as possible. The output resolution can reach 1080p or even 4K. Also, you can adjust parameters to improve image quality. However, high quality usually requires a larger file size. Consider storage space first.

Now you probably know something about VideoByte BD-DVD Ripper. Next, let’s look at a simple guide on how to use it.

How to Convert DVD to MP4 with VideoByte BD-DVD Ripper

Step 1. Import DVD to VideoByte BD-DVD Ripper

Prepare the DVD you need to rip. After importing the DVD disc to your desktop, launch VideoByte BD-DVD Ripper and select “Load DVD” > “Load DVD Disc” to load the DVD content in the disc to the software.

Step 2. Select DVD Content to Convert

After loading, you can select the content you need to convert to MP4. Click the “Full Title List” option to check the full chapter list of the DVD, and select the titles you want to rip to MP4.

Step 3. Select Output Format as MP4

In the top right corner, you can choose the MP4 format in the “Rip All to” menu. Here you are also able to select an optional quality such as 720p or higher to convert the DVD to.

Step 4. Choose Output Destination

Go to the bottom of VideoByte BD-DVD Ripper. Here you can browse an output folder for saving the converted MP4 videos.

Step 5. Start Ripping DVD to MP4

Finally, click the “Rip All” icon and VideoByte BD-DVD Ripper will start to convert DVD to MP4 format for you. When the conversion completes, you are available to access the ripped videos in your selected output folder and enjoy offline playback flexibly.

If you want to know more details about DVD ripper and converting DVD to MP4, please click here: BD-DVD Ripper to view more.

Conclusion

That’s all for VideoByte BD-DVD Ripper. In fact, there are some great features and details not mentioned here, but with this amazing DVD ripper, you can explore them by yourself. Choose to watch DVD/Blu-ray movies in MP4 format as a partner.