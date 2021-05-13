VideoSolo Inovideo Review – The Best YouTube to MP3 Converter in 2021

Streaming music online has been normal entertainment for many people. Having a reliable YouTube to MP3 Converter even makes the music streaming to be more convenient and enjoyable. Inovideo, a professional YouTube to MP3 Converter launched by VideoSolo, is regarded as one of the best options to download music with the best audio quality for offline playback. What can Inovideo bring to us? We will find out in this review!

What is the Best YouTube to MP3 Converter for PC?

To get started, we would like to introduce the way to choose the best YouTube to MP3 Converter for PC. A reliable tool brings out-performing user experience for getting the best outcomes. Basically, it should be equipped with the following qualities:

· Efficient conversion speed: for users who have to convert batches of music at once, the efficiency of the converter reveals the importance. A good YouTube to MP3 Converter serves users with fast conversion speed so much time can be saved even there have lots of songs needed to be converted.

· Simple-using functions: the purpose of users to seek a YouTube to MP3 Converter is simple – just to convert the YouTube videos to MP3. So the converter should be aim-oriented, which is simply designed for converting the music to MP3. Those bulky apps with complicated functions would be too much for users who simply want to convert several songs.

· Safe environment: when the software contains no threats such as malware or virus to users, they can use the service to reach the aim with relief. Thus, a reliable YouTube to MP3 Converter should be completely safe to use.

Overall, based on such knowledge, we discovered that VideoSolo Inovideo meets such qualities and brings reliable service for users to convert YouTube videos to MP3 conveniently and efficiently. In the next, let’s walk through the features of Inovideo for seeing why it is popular.

VideoSolo Inovideo Features

VideoSolo Inovideo has provided users from around the globe with fluent, efficient, and safe video/audio converting as well as downloading services for a long time. Its intuitive design attracts users who prefer the effortless experience to save online content. To sum up, Inovideo has the following sparkling features, which may be your reasons to select this helpful tool to convert YouTube to MP3:

· Supports to convert and download contents from YouTube, Facebook, Twitter, and other 50+ websites;

· High output qualities such as HD 720p, HD 1080p, 4K, and 8K are all available to choose from;

· Optional subtitles are available to convert to SRT files for saving offline;

· Embeds advanced download technology to ensure the conversion and downloading process to perform at full speed;

· Offers very simple and intuitive interface for every user to get started quickly.

Pricing

For better user experience, Inovideo provides free trial so users can take a time to test and consider whether the software is just what they need. The free version can be used to:

Try downloading 10 HD videos from any online sites;

The 10 HD video downloading chances can be used within 15 days since the software installation.

When you feel satisfied with the services provided by Inovideo, you can select a plan to continue on using its brilliant features after the 10 download chances or the 15-days limitation expires. Here offers 3 options for you:

· 1 Month Subscription: $9.95

· 1 Year Subscription: $29.95

· Family License: $45.95 (Lifetime)

Get Start with Inovideo

Now you are more familiar with Inovideo’s features. In the following, simply check the start-up process to use Inovideo!

1. How to Create a Free Inovideo Account?

As mentioned above, Inovideo provides the free option for users to first try the full features. Currently, during the free trial period, Inovideo doesn’t require users to sign up or create an account for using the service. When you have installed Inovideo and launch the program, if you see the registration window popping up, directly click on the Continue Trial (Mac) or Order Later (Windows) button, and you will be allowed to use the free trial immediately.

2. How to Convert YouTube to MP3 with Inovideo?

It only requires 3 simple steps for Inovideo to assist you to convert YouTube to MP3. Let’s see the procedures.

Step 1. Copy URL from YouTube

First, navigate to YouTube in your browser, and type in the keywords for searching the YouTube video you’d like to convert to MP3 audio file. When you reach the result, open its video page and copy the URL from the address bar.

Step 2. Paste URL to Inovideo and Analyze

When you get the YouTube video URL, navigate to Inovideo and directly paste the URL into its downloading bar. Subsequently, tap the Analyze button beside and the software will start to resolve the URL for initiating the conversion.

Step 3. Download YouTube in MP3

One more step left! After Inovideo generates the output options for you, select Audio and choose the MP3 quality for saving the YouTube video. At last, by clicking on the Download button, the YouTube video can be saved in MP3 file with your selected format offline!

If you are considering a simple but safe way to get YouTube videos from the online platform to a high-quality MP3 file offline, Inovideo can certainly be an awesome choice. With swift downloading speed and easy-using functions, Inovideo makes the YouTube to MP3 conversion easy and efficient enough. Enjoy your first conversion process with VideoSolo Inovideo by downloading the free trial now:

Windows: https://dl.inovideoapp.com/inovideo.exe

Mac: https://dl.inovideoapp.com/inovideo.pkg