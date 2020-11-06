Ways of Executing Visitor Check-In Without Contact 

Earlier there was a high standard practice prevailing for a front desk executive for camping out in front of an office lobby for greeting the visitors personally and helping them in checking in.

Over the recent years, although few offices have preferred the adoption of a virtual way of checking in apart from the cases of a human receptionist. These transformations have assisted the offices in saving space and at times money allows the administration staff in directing their potential somewhere in their workspace. The check-in applications which are based on tablets allow more privacy when compared to the paper logs and are a lot of smart features to allow the hosts in getting notified.

In the present day, the virtual check-in mechanisms such as Visitor management software are playing an important role in the safety of people with the emergence of the Covid-19 pandemic. Eradicating useless human contact in the park can help you in going a long way in the direction of decreasing the spread of contagious diseases as well as helping people feel much more comfortable while checking in.

How important are touchless check-ins?

Although the coronavirus is known to spread basically in the form of respiratory droplets respired in the form of air from one person to the other, it is still believed by the scientists that there are possibilities for you to get contracted to the novel coronavirus when they touch a contaminated surface before touching your mouth or eyes. That is a reason why it is a reliable option to prevent yourself from touching materials that have been touched by a lot of people without using a disinfectant.

Also, different diseases that might have longer survival than the coronavirus on any rigid surface can continue presenting threats to their health. Getting your hands on such objects can be very risky.

Earlier, our clients had been recommended to carry a pair of disinfected stylus somewhat near to the check-in area with symbols for advising users to keep the stylus in the waste bin after being picked up and signing in.

Although few companies offer an even higher incentive for getting transformed into entirely contactless. For instance, few companies with larger visitor numbers might not prefer risking the shortage of disinfected stylus or get worried regarding the fact the visitors can touch the tablet with their hands and check in the counter.

Offices that do not have an allocated front desk receptionist might prefer not to be concerned regarding the monitoring of the check-in platform along with regular disinfecting.

Primarily, the companies which are responsible for handling such fragile issues might have extra incentives for keeping people away from touching the shared materials before coming inside. The companies like those which are the manufacturers of processed food, pharmaceuticals, electronic equipment, volatile chemicals, etc. Follow a strict set of rules which the visitors need to follow while checking in. But they can also have some strictly imposed requirements regarding the contaminants present inside the lab or in the process of production or manufacturing floor.

Several industries and companies which have a strict requirement regarding the contamination can also have the same regarding security which can make an intriguing visitor management concern.

The check-in mechanisms from Visitor management software make attempts to develop the touchless system in their systems by letting the visitors check-in privately through their own devices. Although this can lead to a lot of security issues. If people can easily download any visitor app on their device for checking in or checking in through a website it can be tougher for verifying that they were checking in when they claimed to do so.

Rest of the systems help in simplifying the process of check-in by giving the responsibility to any human administrator for confirming the details of all visitors. But, including a lot of interactions amongst two people can add a lot of risk into the process of check-in from the standpoint of disease prevention.

The best solution for checking in particularly in the time of the Covid-19 pandemic is a live administrator which will not need you to touch any shared device, but still can be capable of verifying the identifications of the people who check in. The concern is indeed tricky but there is a solution which is mentioned below;

Are QR codes the right solution?

We all are well aware of QR codes in modern times. They are the square-shaped, black and white checked pictures which are used by the camera of your smartphone for scanning. When the code gets recognised by your phone you get redirected to a different website that shows relevant information.

The contactless process of visitor management opted by the receptionist now shows a distinctive code popping on the check-in screen which can be scanned by the visitors with the help of their smartphones. The check-in process can then be launched through the browser or by downloading the app.

For better convenience and security, the employees in your firm can dispatch distinctive website links to the specific visitors before their time of visit so that they can start with the process of checking in at their home just by inputting their details along with answering all the important questions. Once the check-in process gets completed along with the screening questions, a unique QR code will be issued for the visitors which has to be presented in front of the camera while they arrive for check in.

By making use of this contactless process, the visitors can also sign all legal documents like non-disclosures through their smartphones or any other device and they can also get the badges printed out if they can avail of a printer. Lobby visitor sign in app is still working on a lot of additional features which can make this process even easier and convenient for the visitors.