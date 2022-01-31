Web Conference users can finally switch to an automated webinar solution with this platform

While webinar marketing has been around for years, trends and statistics clearly show that its popularity today is more than ever. With most of the businesses operating completely online and knowledge-based content consumption at an all-time high, companies of all scales and sizes are tapping into this marketing tool. And why not? Webinars are a proven method to win over customers and build a larger audience that is relevant to a business’s products and services. A survey by OptinMaster revealed that 58% of marketers use webinars as a promotion tool.

But, there’s a basic problem with traditional live web conferencing. The very need for the host to be available in real-time and the obligation for the attendee to join at a scheduled time & date make the process very tiring and inconvenient at times. Luckily, eWebinar’s automated webinar solution is here to change that.

We all know how Netflix and other on-demand video platforms have driven a major behavioral change in the way we expect to consume video content. And there’s no going back from this change as most of us are now accustomed to consuming content at our own time and convenience. Imagine if the same concept could be applied to consuming and delivering business content. It could truly be game-changing, right. That’s exactly how eWebinar works. The disruptive platform with its revolutionary tools makes it possible for hosts to never force a prospect or a potential customer to join webinars at a time that may or may not be convenient for them.

The average attendance rate for webinars is ~40%. And you’d really be lucky if the majority stays past 60%. But by automating webinar strategy with eWebinar, webinar hosts can reach the 100% mark consistently while giving first value to their users, which is impossible when doing an online webinar or a live broadcast in general. Moreover, automating a webinar and setting it on a recurring schedule allows users to have a better experience without sacrificing the 1on1 communication. eWebinar’s futuristic user interface enables the host to make the session interactive and insightful at multiple levels. Hosts can take polls, share customized special offers, run giveaways and do lots of other interactive stuff to grab the attention of the audience.

Another reason why it is the best time for businesses to switch to automated webinars is the sudden rise in digital activity after the COVID-19 outbreak. As professionals embrace a hybrid system of online and in-person workflow, they spend more than four hours interacting with others digitally, making quality and engaging content more important than ever.

In such a scenario, on-demand webinars are ideal for the growing category of self-serve clients. They are also incredibly important for hosts who wish they could hold their webinars as frequently as attendees need it. Here’s how the dynamics change once you register and get going with eWebinar- You could do six demos a week instead of one. Or you could double the number of training sessions you offered to the extent of hosting 100+ sessions in just 30 days. The possibilities are just endless. AneWebinar can be made available on any day at any time and in any time zone.

eWebinar is more reliable as it doesn’t have the latency issues, like freezing and out-of-sync audio, that can happen with live webinars. This kind of consistent and controlled experience works well at the top of the sales funnel, with unqualified leads, where you always want to make a good first impression. It is also very instrumental for trainees and for onboarding new customers.

If we look at other types of enterprise solutions, like CRMs, for instance, reporting to understand user journey and activity is a huge part of the offering. Unfortunately, no existing webinar software had been offering actionable analytics. But in the age of technology, detailed reports of attendees, data points on where people have dropped off, where they reacted, and what they interacted with to figure out what they care most about are all parameters that are critical to improving the content and making the presentation better for next time. eWebinar offers all this & lots more so that hosts can use webinars as a marketing tool and not just another tool to deliver video content.

eWebinar also enables users to eliminate the phenomena of web conferencing fatigue. With the help of its advanced and user-friendly tools, real-life presenters can escape the burnout of doing repetitive sessions and can instead put their energy toward other things. Meanwhile, their pre-recorded selves always appear energized and at their very best. With so many use-cases and benefits, eWebinar has applications across industries. Every company has presentations they must repeatedly do, including product demos, sales pitches, training, onboarding, ongoing education, product updates, content marketing, lead generation, etc.