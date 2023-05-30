What Are AI Writing Tools and How to Use It

AI has been taking over the world in the past few years with more and more devices and software being developed. You may have heard of the so-called AI writing tools that can be useful for students, writers, and other professionals. Without further ado, here’s what you should know about writing tools and how to use them.

AI writing tools are exactly what they sound like. These are programs and applications that use various AI technologies to help their users complete various writing-related tasks. This can be anything from text generation to research to proofreading.

One of the most well-known AI writing tools is ChatGPT. Released to the public in November 2022, the tool quickly became a sensation because of how advanced it is compared to other tools of its kind.

Depending on the tool you choose, you may be able to use it in one way or another. For example, some tools only specialize in text generation while others are meant for proofreading and editing. There are also tools that combine various features into a single interface making it easier for users to perform all the tasks in one place.

Of course, there are still many limitations when it comes to what these tools can do. This is why you might have to hire a human writer from the writing agency Trust My Paper if you need to write a particularly complex text that a tool can’t handle. A real writer will understand all the nuances of the text, but you can still use AI writing tools to help you in the process if you are writing your text yourself:

Grammarly – A very popular grammar checker used by students and professionals alike. You can find and correct grammar, spelling, punctuation, and word choice mistakes in your text.

Hemingway Editor – A free online tool that helps you improve the flow and readability of your text. It will highlight passive voice, adverbs, complex words, and hard-to-read sentences that you should edit or remove to improve your text.

ChatGPT – As explained earlier, it is the most well-known text generation tool at the moment. You can give it a prompt and the tool will generate a piece of text for you based on that prompt.

Rytr – Another text generation tool that is usually recommended for beginners. It also includes various features such as grammar checking and plagiarism checking. It is particularly popular among copywriters.

Wrapping Up

All in all, there are many more AI writing tools you can try, so don’t limit yourself to this list only. You’ve probably used some AI tools before, so it won’t be difficult to learn to use various writing tools. Try the apps listed in this article and see what else AI writing tools have to offer.