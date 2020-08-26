A good watch is an accessory that can last a lifetime. More than just a tool to tell the time or an item of jewelry, it is a timepiece that can act as a constant reminder of an achievement or of a loved one. Monogrammed watches are a great gift, and a fantastic way to mark one of life’s milestones or commemorate a special occasion or celebration. By monogramming a watch, you personalize it, and underscore the importance and the significance of the event, or person, that the gift represents.

Here we are going to take a closer look at monogrammed watches, and the traditions and technology behind it. What are monogrammed watches, and why are they so popular?

What Does Monogramming Mean?

Your monogram is a design that amalgamates your initials into a single, elegant design. It can be as simple as your initials printed in a suitable font, or an artistic piece of calligraphy that blends your initials together into a picturesque design.

People have been monogramming important personal items for millennia. Sometimes this was for security, helping them to identify their jewelry or valuable items like silverware in the event of a theft. It has also been used for a long time as a way to commemorate special occasions or celebrate milestones.

Professional engravers used to take a long time to cautiously engrave monograms and messages onto important personal items, as well as sport trophies and commemorative plaques. Nowadays, modern technology has streamlined the engraving process making monogramming quicker and easier than ever before.

What Types of Watches Can Be Monogrammed?

For watches, monogramming and engraving works best on metal. This makes the back plate of the wristwatch the most common place for monogramming.

It is important to remember that not every type of wristwatch with a metal back plate can be monogrammed. Some back plates may not be suitable. This may be because they are too thin to be monogrammed, and will break or even be pierced, in the monogramming process. This is common with very cheap watches, especially cheap digital watches, which you shouldn’t want to engrave anyway.

Monogramming suits a higher quality watch. The better-quality parts and build allow for a better quality of engraving for your monogram, and elevate the timepiece to a higher level. Dress watches and sports watches suit monogramming best, and make great gifts to commemorate sporting and professional achievements.

Why Monogram a Watch?

There are many excellent reasons to monogram a watch. They are a unique gift suitable for a number of special occasions. Monogrammed watches make great wedding and wedding anniversary gifts for husbands and their groomsmen.

Buying meaningful gifts for men can often be difficult. Matching monogrammed watches not only provide the perfect gift opportunity for a groom’s wedding entourage, but they can also add to the look of their attire for the special day. This also helps make the guys feel part of a team, getting the groom to the church on time. There is no excuse to be late!

Monogramming an existing watch is often a way of commemorating a lifetime’s achievement, such as retiring after a long and successful career, or after many decades of happy marriage. If your husband, or your wife, has kept the watch they wore many years ago when you met at the altar, why not engrave it for an important anniversary?

Monogrammed watches are a great way to commemorate and celebrate many of life’s important milestones. A watch doesn’t just tell the time, but stands the test of time, making them a gift that will last the recipient a long time and give them a daily memory of the special occasion.

How Does Monogramming Work?

The tradition of engraving and personalizing jewelry and watches has been around for centuries. Engraving materials like metal and leather is a very specialized skill, and takes an enormous amount of precision and care.

These days, many complex engraving tasks are completed by computer-controlled engravers, often using lasers or precision drill bits. There are many engravers that still work today, using traditional tools to engrave sports trophies and personal gifts.

Thanks to computer-controlled techniques, it is now possible to reliably, and inexpensively, engrave complex and detailed monograms on watches. Laser cutting is the most common method for making these types of engravings, and can be incredibly precise while also being quick. It is now easier than ever to put your monogram on your watch, or your whole watch collection.

Where Can I Have My Watch Monogrammed, or Buy a Monogrammed Watch?

There are plenty of places to choose from if you are looking to buy monogrammed watches. It is always best to have a watch monogrammed, personalized, or engraved from the store you purchase your watch from. This means you need to find a store, either online or in the real world, that supplies both high quality wristwatches, as well as a high-quality monogramming and engraving service.

If you want an existing timepiece engraved or monogrammed, you can still find services online that you can send a watch to for engraving. When it comes to valuable watches that may also have a high sentimental value, you should look for a brick and mortar engraving and monogramming service you can consult with. Jewelry stores are a great place to look, and even if they don’t offer the service themselves, they can make some recommendations that will point you in the direction of someone who does.

Monogrammed watches can make the perfect gift to mark a memorable occasion, or as a way of showing how special someone is to you. The gift of a monogrammed watch will last a lifetime, and the recipient will be reminded of you, a special occasion, or an achievement whenever they ask themselves, “What time is it?”.

Hopefully our quick guide to what are monogrammed watches has given you the information you need to choose the right monogrammed watch for you, or you loved one.