What Are The Benefits of IT Staff Augmentation?

Anything could happen. Companies lose key IT staff. They may need a special skillset to make a trendsetting product change. Or they just want an expanded team to beat a competitor to the project launch date. Whatever it is, IT staff augmentation is a nice option to develop quality software. Why?

IT team augmentation makes sure companies hire external staff to complement in-house developers. They are usually hired to fit into certain skill sets or workload demands for a specified time. As soon as they complete the project, they get released by the organization.

No, IT staff augmentation isn’t the only option. You can also employ a full-time worker or outsource the project to development services. But why should you choose IT team augmentation? Emphasoft staff augmentation company provides you with the right reasons.

Let’s dive in!

Benefits Of IT Staff Augmentation?

You Pay Less

Let’s analyze what it cost to hire an in-house developer. You’d have to pay for

Office rental space

Salaries and wages

Maintenance of working equipment

Benefits ie health insurance, allowances.

But software team augmentation helps you cut all these costs. The expanded staff only charges per hour. You only pay him for the hours he works for you. Since he’s not your full-time employer, you won’t have to pay for extra costs.

Besides, hiring augmentation workers means you’re hiring both near and offshore. You have a worldwide talent pool where can you see quality developers at less rates.

Even though IT staff augmentation saves cost, money should be your last reason for hiring. First, analyze the developer’s skill set by taking him through a detailed interview.

Otherwise, you risk creating the wrong solution and losing money as a result.

Makes Recruitment Hassle-Free and Time Saving

Over in-house recruitment, staff augmentation saves a lot of time. When Hiring full-time employers, companies have to go through a rigorous recruitment process. They have to

post jobs,

Analyze CVs of applicants

Shortlist and interview the right fit

Hire and sign a contract with chosen candidate

Before hiring ends, your competitor could have been ahead in the market. But IT team augmentation saves you the hassle. For example, team augmentation service like Emphasoft scour the market for you and get you the best talent.

In a few hours, your hiring process is complete. You develop your solution and launch your app as soon as possible.

Absolute Control Over Project

Outsourcing doesn’t give you control over the choice of staff, and project progress. But Augmentation does. But augmentation makes sure you can control the project. You choose your team, set sprints, and completion dates.

You can also hold augmented staff accountable for lapses in the project. Plus, you can chop and change if you feel your extended staff doesn’t have the required skill.

With greater control, you can manage resources more efficiently. You know what is more important in the project and focus your resources on them.

Scalability Is Easy

As a new organization with limited resources, you may not have the capacity to employ full in-house teams. So, how do you complete projects in time to sustain competition?

Workforce augmentation is the answer. It allows businesses to scale up or down based on requirements. When the workload is large, they hire augmented labor that disperses as soon as they finish the project.

Without compromising software health, such a company will have an in-house team only when it can afford to.

Wider Talent Pool

As companies transform to digital solutions, competent developers have sprung up worldwide. You don’t have to employ a local programmer to code your software.

Rather you explore your options from around the world. You can recruit competent developers from the US, UK, Europe, Africa, or anywhere in the world.

With a wider talent pool, you have a better shot at finding the perfect skill set for your project. You also receive favorable pricing quotes while receiving quality software and web apps.

Administrative Help

There are lots of daily administrative must-dos attached with in-house developers. The company has to give them all equipment, and gadgets they need. The organization also manages its payroll, insurance, legal activities, bookkeeping, and lots more.

On the flip side, a tech staffing vendor can ease all these concerns. The vendor can take on administrative demands while you focus on software development. This channels your time, money, effort, and attention into creating a top-notch solution.

Best Practices In IT Staff Augmentation

Here are software team augmentation best practices that could become handy when hiring developers

What Are Your Project Needs

Before contacting an IT staffing agency, understand your project aim and objectives. Then, draw out a business plan to actualize them.

Choose An Augmentation Service

There are lots of subpar vendors with half-baked developers out there. You have to make the right choice or you risk making a costly mistake.

The right vendor must have the required experience, positive brand image, and expertise in getting top-notch software developers.

Communicate Your Project Needs Clearly

You’ve chosen the right augmentation staffing agency. Then, communicate clearly what you need in a perfect developer. Requirements may include their skillset, knowledge base, experience, and portfolio.

If you want to hire such developers after the project, you can also communicate it upfront. This will help them filter for the right experts that need the job.

There is no alternative to being clear. The clearer you are, the more likely you get a developer that suits your needs.

Hire And Onboard As Fast As Possible

After getting the best candidates based on your needs, choose the best one and sign a contract.

The earlier you onboard extended staff, the faster he starts working. You have to educate him on

Company’s daily activities

Solutions

Best practices in IT compliance and security

Objectives, role, and responsibilities

Timely deliverables

Team members and their responsibilities

Give your extended staff a comprehensive orientation. With a better understanding of your processes, he’s primed to deliver a quality solutions

Ensure Fluid Communication

There should be fluid communication among the hired staff, vendor, and the company. Communication ensures that every party understands what it takes to deliver a hitch-free job. Communicate problems to affected parties often and early.

Guide them through the process. Ask developers about their needs, problems they face when carrying out tasks, etc.

Learn More From IT Professional

At this stage, it’s commonplace to get confused about which hiring process. Using staff augmentation services, project outsourcing, and using in-house developers all have their downsides.

Why not contact Emphasoft and communicate your project needs? With years of experience in software development, they help you get the right personnel for your software solutions.