What Are The Best Tools for Productive Work?

Ever since the pandemic has hit, people have found themselves in an entirely different world, where remote work is a new norm. For some, the environment of an office helps to get work down, and the sudden break from it – for who knows how long – has affected productivity around the world. Time management is a very great skill that all professionals need, and some allowance can be made for the times we find ourselves in, but how do you get back on your feet?

Luckily, there are many tools available at the drop of a hat that will help you save a lot of time during the workday. In this article, we will point out some of the tools that have the most utility. Whether it be a tool to convert files or just an organizer, you will need at least a few of them to get through your day. So, read on to find out what will help you out the most!

Table of Contents Evernote

Freedom

IFTTT

MyFitnessPal

Noisii Conclusion



Evernote

Starting strong, first on our list is Evernote, one of the most reliable organizing tools out there right now. Affectionately called the King of Note Taking, it should be no surprise that its greatest strength is taking notes. It allows you to make and then access your notes across various platforms.

You can add to-do lists, images, web pages, and it also allows you to do an extraordinary amount of formatting to boot. What’s more, if you are a voracious note-taker, things are bound to get lost in the shuffle. That’s why it comes with an in-built search function, so you always find what you’re looking for. Evernote is a great tool to have around for quick access, so you never forget what to do.

Freedom

Everyone knows the pain of sitting down to work only to be distracted by the inviting Open A New Tab button. The internet has no shortage of interesting things to hold our attention. As a result, we lose productivity. That is exactly the niche for Freedom.

Freedom is a digital distraction blocker that prevents distractions on multiple devices – Mac, Windows-powered laptops, Android smartphones, iPhones, and iPads. Once you set what you want to be blocked, the app does so across all platforms and gadgets.

IFTTT

Human beings are all creatures of habit. When we get on the internet, we are bound to do a few things. They always end up taking more time than we expect, so wouldn’t it be nice if we could just automate them? The good news is that with this app, you’ll be able to do exactly that!

IFTTT stands for IF This Then That and is a free service available online. It is a group of apps, each doing a different thing, that takes care of certain tasks for you. Backing up files to a cloud service, messaging friends, sending emails, scheduling social media posts – IFTTT does it all and can be a truly helpful friend in times of need.

MyFitnessPal

Most people are sitting at home and working now, and the sedentary life gets out of hand very quickly. Caught between home-life and work, many people forget to exercise or choose not to make an effort. This can be disastrous for the body and cause many health issues like backaches, atrophied muscles, and weight gain.

MyFitnessPal is an easy-to-use calorie manager that tracks all the exercise you do. It is also a source of knowledge, opening the gateway to the world’s most extensive nutrition and calorie database. Though it is available on browsers, it syncs easily with phone apps. This app will help you lose weight, make sure you eat healthily and keep you fit so that you can work at your best!

Noisii

There is no trick to avoiding stress. It’s all in how you manage it and work despite it. If you are one of those people who can work well or better when there is a background sound, then Noisii is the app for you.

It is not a simple white noise generator. It is a very intuitive app that allows you to mix your tunes with helping you relax or push yourself further towards productivity. It is this capability that truly sets it apart from most other sound-related apps.

Conclusion

The apps listed here are definitely among the best tools that can help you increase productivity and stay focused longer. In this era, when there is an app for everything and new apps are arriving every day, it is essential to know what works and what doesn’t. All you need to do is try them out and see which ones work best for you!