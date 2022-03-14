What are the Common Amazon Advertising Mistakes?

In 2021, Amazon’s net digital advertising revenues in the United States were projected to amount to 24.47 billion U.S. dollars. This figure is expected to keep growing over the following years, before reaching a projected value of 39.45 billion U.S. dollars in 2023 (source).

Every year hoards of new sellers join the Amazon marketplace and the key to driving sales is PPC among other things like Amazon DSP, listing optimization, keyword research, etc.

PPC when done right can work a myriad of wonders for sellers in terms of overall revenue, visibility, brand awareness, etc. Therefore, while engaging in Amazon PPC, your campaign structure and PPC strategies have to be well laid out.

Mistakes in Amazon advertising can prove very costly. In this article, we are going to discuss the common advertising mistakes that sellers and advertisers make so that you can be well informed and better prepared while creating and launching your campaigns.

Common advertising mistakes:

Inadequate keyword research

The importance of intensive keyword research is often overlooked. Especially when running manual campaigns where you don’t already have a composite list of keywords to work with as is the case with automatic campaigns.

Keywords are very important to the relevancy of the ads that get displayed according to customer search terms. While narrowing down on a list of keywords, you have to look at long-tail keywords as well as short-tail. This way you’ll be able to widen your audience reach.

But keep in mind that you cannot use too many keywords as well and ensure their relevancy otherwise it’ll cost you money for unnecessary clicks. Sellers often overlook competitor keywords and this is very important as it will give you better ideas for keywords that you can use.

Amazon Keyword tools are very handy when it comes to finding high-converting keywords. Sellers often overlook them but it is the most sure-shot and data-backed way to find the right keywords.

Unclear campaign structure

While creating a campaign structure, advertisers need to pay attention to what the purpose of each campaign is, and if those campaigns’ objectives are overlapping with other campaigns. Advertisers sometimes tend to forget and this leads to wasted ad spending.

Your campaign strategy should be such that your ad groups are not too large individually and they need to be clearly defined. This is so that you will be able to easily analyze the data from the Amazon PPC reports.

You have to make your ad groups in such a way that you can match the performance of keywords to product sales. Otherwise, you will not be able to calculate your ACOS correctly which is the most important measure for ad performance.

Forgetting to bid on your own branded keywords

Many a time, sellers forget to bid on their brand keywords because it seems too obvious and pointless to have to do so. What they don’t realize is that if they don’t bid on their brand keywords, their competitors will do so thus resulting in a loss of sales.

Another important reason to bid on your brand keywords is so that it makes it more costly for your competitors by raising the CPC. They will not be able to keep up with bidding high prices on your keywords just so that their products appear when someone searches for your brand.

Retaining your brand keywords by bidding on them will give your sales a boost as all customers who are loyal to your brand will be able to easily find you by just searching for you.

Poor ad management

Creating and launching Amazon ads is not the only important thing. It is also vital that you manage your ads well and run them consistently. Several sellers run ads only during peak shopping seasons like the holidays.

This may help cut down ad spending but it keeps you from collecting valuable data like keyword trends during specific seasons. And this data is very important to the success of your campaigns. Hence you need to run ads throughout the year.

This will help you gather as much data as possible so that you can have better targeting and structure during the peak seasons and maximize your advertising revenue. Also, it is important to not make too many updates and changes frequently to your campaigns.

This is because it becomes difficult for the campaign to gain momentum and collect information which is important for your campaign decisions. If you’re making any updates, you need to plan them out in advance and make them carefully.

Not testing and retesting new ad programs

Many sellers fail to run A/B testing. It is important to test and retest your listings by replacing the order of your primary keywords in the product title or by updating your main image. This works towards getting you more clicks which in turn results in more sales.

If you don’t carry out A/B testing, you will be missing out on opportunities that could benefit your campaigns immensely.

Conclusion:

Amazon advertising always has new developments and new tools that can be used to better manage and scale advertising revenue. The abovementioned factors are some of the common PPC mistakes that sellers make.

But you can easily avoid these mistakes by staying well-informed and paying attention to every little detail of your campaigns. Hiring an Amazon PPC agency can also help you cut down on advertising errors with the help of skilled PPC experts and advanced automation tools.