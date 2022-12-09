What Causes Poor Mobile and Internet Connection and how to fix it?

Certain conditions, such as living far from a cellular base station, an old SIM card model, or custom firmware for devices can contribute to poor cellular and internet connections. This issue can also be caused by things like reinforced concrete walls, difficult terrain, extraneous electromagnetic interference, and network congestion. Symptoms of a poor connection include frequent interruptions in telephone conversations (when only fragments of words or acoustic artifacts are heard instead of the interlocutor voice) and slow Internet traffic.

It is likely that users encountered communication quality issues from the very beginning, when the public had access to mobile communications and the World Wide Web. We’ve addressed the issue of poor communication with the help of our partners from UCtel (a company that provides advanced unified communications and contact center solutions to companies around the world, such as a virgin media signal booster). Below, we have sorted out the problem of poor communication.

What causes a weak cellular and Internet connection

Although the reasons for slow Internet traffic and a weak cellular network signal can be different (the main ones are device settings and a long distance from the provider’s base station), there can be one solution to the issue. But at the first stage, you need to understand the cause of the problem – this is the side of the client or service provider on.

On the client side

The settings of the devices themselves – phones, laptops, as well as portable and stationary Wi-Fi devices – are the most common problem of a weak mobile signal and slow Internet (this is not counting the cache memory overloaded, too many open tabs in the browser, and malicious viruses). The issue is that the default settings for the gadget are configured in such a way that these are connected to the base station closest to the gadget, which can be overloaded.

Another default setting for modern devices is the data transfer standard – LTE (4G). Oddly enough, but this is a problem. The factory settings set the LTE (4G) connection standard. But if you are in an area where the provider does not regularly update the technical means of communication, you may find yourself without communication. To modify the device’s settings, follow these steps:

Using a smartphone or tablet as an example, go to the device settings, select the “Network and Internet” section, select “Mobile network” – additional settings, select “Connection type”.

In the last menu, you will have access to the device’s connection types – 2G, 3G, LTE (4G), and 5G. If you are often outside the city, this is where the 4th or 5th generation connection type is not supported everywhere, then switch to 3G.

On the side of the service provider

Due to the lack of updates to equipment and network software, and the lack of support for modern types of communication, mobile communications and Internet connection may be poor in areas remote from settlements. The service provider is to blame for the problem. People are migrating to new areas where providers are not yet available because they are not aware of a potential profit or commercial sense in developing new areas. Because of this, users are forced to search for their solution to the problem.

Different Problems, One Solution

Whatever the cause of a poor mobile or internet connection, you can solve the problem with a device that amplifies weak electromagnetic signals at a given frequency. To amplify the signal, there are different devices designed for use in different types of areas – in urban or rural areas – as well as for use in mobile objects – in cars and trains.

For urban areas, external antennas (omnidirectional or wide-angle) are suitable – these are stationary devices that amplify the signal from 5 dB to 30 dB. The power of the device should depend on the strength of the signal. The weaker the signal is, the more powerful the device should be. The distance to the provider’s base station from such devices to the network user can be from 1 to 5 km.

For automobiles and trains, omnidirectional antennas are suitable, which are able to amplify signals from transmitting towers from different directions. The power amplification of such types of antennas is up to 17 dB. The distance between base stations can be more than 20 km (between two stations in total this means 40 km.).

For areas beyond 10 km from the base stations, suitable directional antennas of various types (wave channel, panel MIMO, offset parabolic) with a gain of 15 dB or more are recommended.

Our partner UCtel offers a universal solution to this problem for stationary users who experience problems due to a weak internet and network connection. This company specializes in the development and integration of signal amplification devices for corporate users (for example, for call centers) as well as residents of remote areas from civilization. Their signal booster device consists of three parts: 1) an external antenna, 2) an internal antenna, and 3) the amplifier itself. The distance to the nearest station can be more than 15 km (two-way = 30 km). This device amplifies the signal up to 15 dB.

Conclusion

If you are experiencing difficulties due to weak cellular and Internet connections, you can resolve this issue with the help of a special signal amplifier. The criterion for choosing such a device is the distance between the provider’s base stations and the service user, as well as the type of antenna: directional, omnidirectional, or wide-angle. Another critical criterion is signal amplification power. The more versatile the antenna, and the more powerful it is, the more expensive it is.

The installation, configuration, and maintenance of devices that amplify the signal are performed by manufacturing companies. The warranty period for these products is two years. The term of work is up to 15 years. Once you install an internet and mobile network signal booster, you will forever (for more than 10 years) solve the communication issues that were preventing you from communicating stably with loved ones or business partners before.