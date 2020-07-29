What Countries Is DAZN Available in?

DAZN is an amazing platform where you can binge your favorite sports. And the variety is just crazy – baseball, football, American football, tennis, esports, chess, UFC, motorsports. The list goes on and on.

Unfortunately, DAZN isn’t available worldwide. You can only watch it in a few countries. We’ll tell you which ones in this article. Also, we’ll show you how to start watching DAZN wherever you are without dealing with any hassle.

List of Countries Where DAZN Works

According to this support article on DAZN’s site, the site currently works in:

The US

Canada

Spain

Brazil

Germany

Switzerland

Japan

Italy

Austria

So nine countries. If you try to visit DAZN in other regions, you’ll get redirected to a landing page telling you the service isn’t available in your country yet.

On the plus side, DAZN announced it will be expanding to more than 200 countries this year. So there’s a good chance you’ll be able to use the site by the end of the year.

How Do You Unblock DAZN in Other Countries?

Sure, DAZN will become available worldwide, but maybe you can’t wait until then. It might take a few months at least, after all.

So what can you do to get “early” access then?

It’s simple – just use a VPN. It’s an online tool that spoofs your geo-location by hiding your IP address. Basically, it will trick DAZN into thinking you’re from one of the countries where the service currently works.

If you want to know exactly how it does that, here’s a simple overview:

You use a VPN app to connect to a VPN server. The server has to be in a country where DAZN works. The app and the server establish a secure connection between them. From then on, when you visit DAZN, your connection requests to its web server will go through the VPN server. Basically, it acts like a middleman between you and DAZN. Because DAZN sees the requests coming from the server instead of your device, it will only see the server’s IP address. So the site won’t know you’re from a country where the content isn’t available.

It sounds like a long process, but don’t worry – you won’t notice it at all. On your end, it’ll just look like you’re browsing DAZN as usual. Except this time you’ll have access to all the content you want.

Just keep this in mind – watching DAZN wherever you are in the world is only possible if you use a VPN that can actually unblock it. The good news is you can easily find one in the guide we linked.

Can Free VPNs Unblock DAZN?

We knew you’d ask this. The answer is usually “no.” And even when they can unblock the site, it doesn’t last long.

Here’s the thing – free VPNs don’t cost anything. So they don’t exactly have the resources to keep up with DAZN’s constant VPN detection and blocking. They can’t afford to regularly update their IP addresses to bypass the site’s bans.

If you use a free VPN, you’ll normally just see the geo-location error message, or a message saying you can’t use DAZN with a VPN.

Here’s Why You Should Use a VPN Even if DAZN Is Available in Your Country

You already have access to the site, so you don’t need one, right?

True, you don’t need a VPN to unblock the site in your country, but what happens when you go abroad? Maybe for work or on an extended vacation.

If you go to a country where DAZN isn’t available, you won’t be able to visit it. So make sure you “pack” a VPN with you to get access to DAZN on the go anywhere in the world.

Besides that, there are two other very good reasons to use a VPN for DAZN even if it’s available in your country:

1. You Get More Variety That Way

Sure, you have access to DAZN. But you don’t get all the content you want, just your country’s library. For example, if you’re in the US, you might not be able to watch certain events in Brazil or Italy, and vice-versa.

With a VPN, you can easily change your geo-location whenever you’re in the mood for matches or sporting events from other countries. It only takes a few clicks!

2. Bandwidth Throttling Doesn’t Ruin Your Fun

Not familiar with bandwidth throttling? It’s when your ISP intentionally slows down you speeds if you’re using too much data on a specific site or web app.

They normally do that at peak traffic hours to prevent network congestion. But some of them might also do it to not-so-subtly pressure you into upgrading to a pricier data plan or subscription.

Here’s the thing – your ISP can see what sites you visit and what web apps you use, and how much data you spend on them. So it’s easy for them to decide what online services to throttle your speeds for.

But with a VPN, things change. Here’s how:

Your ISP can’t see what sites you connect to anymore. It will only see the VPN server’s IP address as the destination of your connection. So instead of Your Device à ISP Network à DAZN, it’ll see Your Device à ISP Network à VPN Server.

it’ll see VPNs encrypt your traffic end-to-end. That stops your ISP from analyzing your data packets to see what specific web apps you use. Or to get an idea of what web pages you spend your time on.

Without those two pieces of information, your ISP can’t selectively throttle your bandwidth for DAZN anymore.

What’s Your Experience with DAZN?

Is it available in your country, or do you have to unblock it? If you already have access to it, do you still use a VPN or not?

Share your thoughts with us in the comments or on social media. We’re looking forward to it!