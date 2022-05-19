What Criteria Should Be Taken Into Consideration While Choosing a Test Automation Tool?

Thanks to advanced technology, developers can create complex software solutions. But that complicates and prolongs the actual development process. Any possible way to save time is welcome, but you can’t afford to skip testing the software.

Fortunately, there are ways to accelerate tests while maintaining a high accuracy level. That’s possible thanks to automation testing methods. A computer conducts them without human involvement, which frees developers to focus on other tasks. Unlike manual testing which requires human participation and causes errors and bugs, automated testing runs with the help of AI which excludes issues and reduces the time of testing.

Automatic testing requires special tools. The market offers numerous utilities, so it’s crucial to pick one that suits your product. Here are the factors that could help select the most appropriate tool!

Do You Need a Test Automation Tool?

Before you move to choose a tool, confirm that automated tests fit your software requirements. You can’t conduct all testing forms automatically. For example, exploratory tests focused on analyzing and improving user experience should be done manually.

Automation is suitable for repeated testing. If you analyze the same system function, automating this test could save time and effort. It requires a clear determinant that would decide a successful or unsuccessful outcome.

Why Is Automation Better Than Manual Testing?

Manual tests require human involvement. Engineers conduct them in ad-hoc or one-off situations where they look for a potential bug without knowing its exact location. Although manual testing is occasionally the only solution, automation is recommended wherever possible.

Here is a brief overview of automated software testing:

Delivery speed . The computer can work 24/7 and analyze large scopes of data quickly.

. The computer can work 24/7 and analyze large scopes of data quickly. Forget the hassle of tedious tasks . No human likes repetitive assignments, and automating the process resolves this issue.

. No human likes repetitive assignments, and automating the process resolves this issue. No risk of error . This requires programming the tool optimally. If you do that, a computer won’t be wrong during the analysis, which could happen to humans.

. This requires programming the tool optimally. If you do that, a computer won’t be wrong during the analysis, which could happen to humans. Organize data easily. Most automation tools will deliver optimized reports the moment after the test finishes.

Factors to Consider While Choosing a Test Automation Tool

It’s not about finding the best tool but one you find most suitable to your product or company’s needs. That’s why it all begins by establishing the desired criteria. Once you have the preferred features, you can look for a test automation tool that fits those needs!

Functionality

The first thing to check is which tests the tool can cover. Most utilities are suitable for the unit, functional, load, and other tests. The best tools will allow you to join separate tests and adjust them down the road.

Depending on test scenarios, you might need to scale down (or up) the tests, and the tool should support those options. While discussing this, it’s vital to note some tools come with plug-ins or add-ons. These unlock additional functions but often come with an extra expense.

Ease of Test Creation

A beginner-friendly interface and a minimal learning curve are important for test automation tools. Some tools can only have the option of using a scripting language they find familiar. It’s complicated and virtually impossible for all team members to learn to use those utilities. That’s why you need an automatic testing tool that relevant staff can use effortlessly.

Platform and System Compatibility

We could describe this as versatility. Think about the platforms that your development team uses, and make sure the automation tool supports them. Some utilities are only compatible with Java or .NET applications, which might not be enough.

Additionally, automated testing tools are a long-term and expensive investment. So, consider if you plan any platform adjustments in the future and pick solutions accordingly.

Apart from platforms, you need support for multiple operating systems and browsers. You want a tool that will work equally well on Windows and Mac. And if you are testing a feature, you want to check it in different browsers. So, if you are designing internet solutions, that compatibility could become the priority characteristic of the testing tool.

Optimal Report Structure

Some tools deliver confusing test results that could take time to figure out. The best test automation utilities understand the importance of reports having an optimal structure. It’s convenient if you have dashboards indicating the tests’ successes. Finding your way through the reports is imperative since it’s another way to save time with automated testing.

Overall Cost

You might need to ask for a quote to get the price for the test automation tool. Most manufacturers have multiple pricing plans. Some are so confident in their solutions that they will allow a free trial. Depending on the tool, you might need to pay for a monthly or yearly license.

The number of concurrent tests, available storage, and other features depend on the chosen plan. Don’t forget to consider the upfront investment and potential investments you could have down the road. That could include customer support fees, upgrades, etc.

Final Thoughts

Identifying the best automation testing tool isn’t an easy task. Choosing between many utilities is a blessing and a curse, so it’s all about finding the most suitable solution. You want a tool capable of creating all the automated tests your team might need.

Test creation should be fairly simple (for a professional), and you could benefit from an intuitive user interface. Finally, detailed reports are imperative to understand the results to the smallest detail. Once you find the desired tool, it will simplify the software development process in years to come!