What Is A color Grading Monitor And Why Do You Need One?

You are wrong if you think that any monitor screen will show you the exact colors. Regular monitors can display different colors depending on your computer settings. It won’t affect your work if you are a coder or writer. But if you are a photographer, video editor, or designer, it may affect your work a lot. The colors that show on your monitor may not be the same for others.

Therefore, if you are working in any field requiring detailed color grading, you should look for a color grading monitor. Here we will let you know what a color grading monitor is and why you need one to convince you to get one and let you work with precision.

What is a color grading monitor?

Color grading monitor is a specialized monitor with highly precise color grading settings. These monitors usually come with complex grading settings, mostly used by high-end photographers and video editors. They can help you adjust the contrast, saturation, blacks, whites, and many other factors of the image or video. By doing this, the image or video is perceived differently. Most of them are on the higher end due to their level of perfection.

What is the need for a color grading monitor?

Suppose you are working in a profession needing high color accuracy. In that case, you must get a color grading monitor as the regular monitors don’t provide color accuracy and lose their calibration easily. Here are some of the reasons you should get a color grading monitor.

● High color accuracy and calibration

A color grading monitor’s most important and obvious feature is its high color accuracy and calibration. These monitors let you observe the real colors of the image or video due to their high color accuracy. Also, suppose these color grading monitors don’t have accurate colors due to loss of calibration. In that case, you can recalibrate them depending on your preferences, unlike those cheaper monitors with no recalibration feature.

● High resolution

As said earlier, color grading monitors are way more expensive than those regular monitors, but the reason is pretty obvious. Usually, these monitors come with higher resolutions such as 4k UHD, HD to help you get a clearer and sharper picture. Moreover, the pixel density is also good with a superfast refresh rate. All of these will help you work faster and with precision.

● Quality work

If you are color grading a video or picture, you should view the colors as they are. A premium Color grading monitor will help you work precisely. Moreover, you can even charge more for your work due to your detailed work. On the other hand, if you work on a regular monitor, the colors might not be the same and change the whole perspective of the image or video.

● One time investment

Unlike the normal and inexpensive monitors with less color accuracy, color grading monitors have accurate calibration and color settings which you can even change. We can call them a one-time investment because they are expensive, having a premium quality build and features. You don’t have to worry about buying another monitor for at least the one-time needed 10-15 years unless the technology changes.

Factors to consider while choosing the color grading monitors

Screen size

If you want a monitor only for color grading purposes, it’s better to go for a minimum screen size of 32 inches if you have a small space. On the contrary, bigger screen sizes offer higher resolutions, so you can also get a screen size of 50 inches for a better view.

Screen resolution

For color grading, the monitor needs a good screen resolution. Anything lower than HD won’t help you. Therefore, we recommend going for 4K resolution or at least HD for better and sharp images.

IPS and OLED panel display

While getting a color grading monitor, it’s essential to check for the panel. Go for only if it comes with an IPS LCD or OLED panel. The LCD panel will help you view the monitor from any angle. On the other hand, the OLED panel has high picture quality. Therefore, the colors on your monitor screen will be 100% accurate.

Color support

With a good color grading monitor, you can do fine color detailing to your work. The color support of your monitor should be at least 10 bits as it offers more color shades than the older 8 bits.

Conclusion

Color grading monitors are needed for people working as video editors, photo editors, and visual designers. Other than that, if you wish to get the best color accuracy, you should get one. Therefore, we hope that now we have convinced you of the need for a color grading monitor.