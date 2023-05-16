What Is a Mobile Proxy?

While proxies have been around almost as long as the internet itself, mobile proxies are relatively new. The internet is constantly changing and evolving, and with it comes a whole new age of modern online tools and technologies.

In such an environment, cybersecurity and obtaining accurate data have become increasingly important. Therefore, knowing how to keep your online presence safe has become paramount. Cyber criminals can get their hands on any piece of information – be it personal, financial, business, or any other – with the right tools in their hands.

Third-party websites try to track your online behavior, governments restrict your access to online content, and it seems there is an obstacle on every corner of the internet. Fortunately, a mobile proxy is your way around all these obstacles.

Mobile Proxies Explained

A mobile proxy is essentially any portable/mobile device, such as a tablet or a smartphone, that can access the internet via mobile data. Instead of using your real IP address to establish an internet connection, you can use an IP of your device to connect to mobile proxies, thus hiding your real IP address from prying eyes.

Mobile proxies use their own network that consists of 3G and 4G connections that mobile operators assign to certain mobile devices. These portable gadgets mimic connections of real people, making mobile proxies always authentic.

Because of this important property, mobile proxies provide users with real IP addresses, rendering them undetectable by making them appear as locals and residents of the countries they’re trying to connect to. If you are interested in mobile proxies, visit Oxylabs for more information.

How Do They Work?

A mobile proxy adds an invisible layer of protection to make you safer while browsing the internet on a mobile device. These proxies act as your own proxy online – they are meant to add more protection and anonymity to mobile users, just like regular proxies do with desktop computers.

Because of that, this added protection and anonymity can be extremely useful for businesses and brands. You’ve probably encountered a CAPTCHA trying to access Google via your mobile device. Each time you connect your mobile device to the mobile network, you get a new IP address.

The moment you disconnect, that IP returns to the base and waits for the next user. If the same IP address was used for something suspicious by the previous user, Google would flag it. The next time you try to connect to the Internet and use Google, you’ll have to go through the CAPTCHA.

Since mobile proxies assign new IP addresses with each new session to mask your real IP, you can easily overcome this predicament by using a clean IP. Because of this, mobile proxies are mostly used by social media managers for managing multiple social media accounts, as social media platforms forbid users from creating multiple accounts using the same IP.

What Makes Them Different from Other Proxies?

There are quite a few differences between mobile and regular proxy servers. The most obvious one is the type of IP addresses. Regular servers offer either static IP addresses or IPs that change every hour. Mobile proxies assign dynamic addresses which are updated every 2 minutes, making them impossible to detect and block.

Mobile IPs are also safer and more anonymous, rendering them impossible to track online. That’s how mobile proxy users ensure improved privacy and anonymity. It also allows brands to scrape the necessary data from the web without getting blocked.

In other words, mobile proxies are mostly used by internet users who want to avoid IP address blocking.

What Type of Businesses Use Them and Why?

Any business that needs enhanced protection and increased anonymity online while looking for relevant and accurate data can benefit from using mobile proxies. Some of the biggest benefits include:

Ad verification – mobile proxies hide your exact device and location, preventing the websites from tracking your actions online and protecting you from fraudulent activity.

Price comparison – businesses use mobile proxies to make fair price comparisons. This practice has become increasingly important for when you want to make your business more competitive, in the most cost-effective way.

Access to data – mobile proxies allow you to easily access any data on the internet, with no exceptions. That’s probably the biggest advantage over any other type of proxy. Mobile proxies can bypass any geo-restriction or censorship and access the information you need.

Increased safety of sensitive data – one of the best ways to protect your sensitive data is to use a mobile proxy to prevent tracking and monitoring and hide your IP, location, and device.

Cookies blocking – cookies are your online footprint, and third parties can track your online activity through the list of cookies on your device. However, mobile proxies prevent this by keeping your online activities to themselves.

Improved cybersecurity – with mobile proxies, no one can find your real IP.

Faster connection – if you want to use the internet to crawl and scrape for data, you’ll need a faster connection. Mobile proxies can speed up your connection by using a fast cache storage system and directly preventing any attempt to download the information stored in the cache.

Conclusion

If you know how they work and how to use them, mobile proxies can be extremely useful, especially for businesses that obtain large amounts of data from the internet. That’s why they are extremely beneficial to all companies requiring social media presence, which is, pretty much, almost every business today.

Aside from allowing the businesses to crawl the internet and scrape the relevant data without getting blocked, they also allow internet users to access restricted content and enjoy increased anonymity and privacy. Therefore, you should be using a mobile proxy for your online browsing.