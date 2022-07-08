What is a Server Backup, and why is it Essential?

Cyber attacks exist, and if you haven’t encountered one yet, then you’ve found the perfect solutions for you and your business, or you’re one of the lucky ones. Nowadays, the rate of cyber attacks is increasing, indicating that most companies are vulnerable due to a lack of protection of their data.

It makes businesses unprepared due to the sheer volume of collected, stored, and processed data. In this regard, a backup server is crucial for your data. And if you haven’t implemented this as a solution in your company yet, then we must say it’s time you do.

By doing so, you ensure that cyber attackers won’t block users who have access to your resources, nor will they be able to retrieve and delete any important data. That is why this article will analyze what a backup server is and everything essential related to it.

What Is a Server Backup?

Backup Servers are powerful computers tasked with storing and protecting critical network data from malicious attacks, natural disasters, human error, and more.

They are essential for any business as they serve to backup databases, files, folders, hard drives, and much more. That way, you as a business owner will be assured that your data is securely stored and there is no risk of losing it.

In this regard, it is essential to share that there are three main types of data backups which are:

Full Backup – it includes copies of everything, heavy data load, high restore speed, complete back restoration;





– it includes copies of everything, heavy data load, high restore speed, complete back restoration; Differential Backup – it copies new changes, providing faster backup, high restore speed, as well as restores the last full backup and last differential backup;





– it copies new changes, providing faster backup, high restore speed, as well as restores the last full backup and last differential backup; Incremental Backup – this type of backup also copies the new changes. It provides the fastest backup and restores the last full backup and all incremental changes. What makes it different is the small data load and slowest restore speed.

What’s more, a backup server can be local or cloud-based. Today, cloud storage is the preferred option by users, although it should not overlook the importance of a local backup server.

Cloud Backup vs. Local Backup

When it comes to local backup, it refers to any servers or other types of devices that hold data on the physical premises. They do not depend on a third organization or the internet. They are accessible and reload the saved backups faster than cloud backup.

On the other hand, cloud backup is a cloud service that offers storage of your data on remote servers and global cloud platforms. These are usually provided by cloud service providers who analyze and offer you the best solution for your business.

Cloud backup has its advantages, the biggest among them being access from anywhere in the world, better security and scalability, cost reduction, and higher protection from natural disasters.

Along with the pros, there are also a few cons, namely the need for an internet connection, more time to reload or sync, and a slightly higher risk of data loss due to the termination of the cloud service contract.

The importance of Server Backup

Data is one of the most critical things in an organization. That’s why it’s crucial that you, as a business owner, take it seriously. To do this, you need to create a recovery plan and find solutions to protect them that work for your company.

Storing data and creating backups is critical for any business, regardless of size. Data contains confidential information about your business, projects, employees, and customers. All data must be well protected from possible cyber-attacks, natural disasters, human error, and more.

In this regard, we recommend contacting a professional company that offers various data protection, storage, backup, and recovery solutions tailored to your needs. Making a data backup plan sounds easy, but it is the most challenging task on which everything depends.