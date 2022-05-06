What is Antivirus Software? Is it Essential?

The modern world has thrived on the advancements of technology in recent decades. From computers to smartphones and tablets, our modern society loves the devices that have made our lives easier, faster, and more convenient.

It’s hard to find someone that doesn’t have any form of a personal device. Mobile phones have become essential and to work most people require a laptop or tablet. Even people who don’t have any interest in technology have some form of device handy, even if it’s just a phone to keep in touch with friends and family.

However, the very devices that can make our lives so much easier could also put us at risk. Cybercrime is a real threat in the 21st century, and if you’re targeted by cybercriminals you could be facing a lot of headaches. Luckily though, there is one important cybersecurity tool that you can install on your device to protect yourself against cyberattacks. The tool that we’re talking about is antivirus software. If you’re unfamiliar with antivirus software and what it does, keep reading to find out.

What is a Computer Virus

The main purpose of antivirus software is to scan your device for viruses and remove them. Before we get into antivirus software and how it works, let’s first dive into computer viruses, and why they can be seriously dangerous to your device.

As you may know, computer viruses are commonly found in this day and age. Unlike their biological counterparts, computer viruses are man-made, and the hacker that builds them can program them to do whatever they need them to do. This means that you never know if a virus on your device is truly dangerous, or if its main purpose is to make your life difficult by causing you frustration.

There are different types of computer viruses, and each one is unique in what it does. Some of them will send hundreds of pop-up ads to your device. Although these are somewhat harmless, they can be extremely annoying and make your device slower, which will cause you a lot of frustration while using your device.

Other viruses can be more dangerous though. Some viruses can corrupt files on your device, meaning that you lose your data forever unless you have a secure backup of these files. In some extreme cases, viruses can even destroy your device’s entire operating system which would render your device entirely useless.

You might be wondering how your device can pick up viruses. There are different ways that a virus can make its way onto your device. Computer viruses are a form of malicious software at the end of the day, and as such, they can make their way onto your device through phishing scams and fraudulent links on the internet. Remember, links can be hidden as icons and images too, so if you’re on a sketchy website and accidentally click on an icon it could prompt a virus to be installed on your device.

Computer viruses, just biological viruses, can also be transmitted from device to device through emails and media devices such as USBs, CDs, and External Hard Drives. This means that your device could pick up a virus from another device if you’re not careful.

What is Antivirus Software?

Antivirus software is the perfect tool to prevent your device from catching a virus. Premium antivirus software will constantly scan your devices for any viruses. If any viruses have been found on your device, the software can take action to remove them as soon as possible before they cause any damage.

Some antivirus software has extra features that can help you to avoid viruses as well. Some of the latest features you might find on premium Antivirus software does a great job at keeping your devices safe.

For example, some antivirus software will now scan any links and emails before you open them, just to ensure that there is very little chance of a virus being installed on your device once you interact with them. The software will warn you if the links or emails are suspicious or contain dangerous malware.

The majority of antivirus software will also scan any external media devices that you use on your device as well. From USBs to External Hard Drives, the software will thoroughly check if they are safe to use before you will be able to access them.

All of these features are important to have on your device, and it will ensure that your device remains free of any viruses. If you use your smartphone or tablet often, you should also consider investing in antivirus software that will allow you to install the same app on your other devices as well. It might cost some extra money, but it’s worth having the extra safety measures in place before it’s too late.

Important Things to Consider

You shouldn’t just use any antivirus software that you find on the internet. The most important thing is to use premium antivirus software as it will give you the best protection and all the features you need to keep your device secure. Free antivirus software might save you some money, but it’s not always as effective as the premium antivirus option.

You should also do thorough research on the antivirus software you want to use before installing it on your device. Every antivirus software is unique and has different features that you need to look out for. In addition, you may come across fake antivirus software that has been set up by cybercriminals to infiltrate your device, and this is another form of malware.

By reading several reviews and articles from different sources about the antivirus software in question, you’ll get an idea of whether or not the software is legitimate or whether it’s not worth your time.

Remember, it’s not just about having antivirus software on your device to keep it secure, but it’s also important to consider which antivirus software you will use. It’s always recommended to use reputable companies that have a lot of experience in the industry.