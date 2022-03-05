What is Cinema HD V2? Everything You Need to About it

This is an informational post about Cinema HD V2. Here we will explore you complete details like features, how to get this app, and how does it work.

Introduction About Cinema HD V2

Cinema HD v2 is a streaming app that lets you watch movies and TV shows for free. Cinema HD is one of the most popular streaming apps available today, thanks to its wide selection of content and easy-to-use interface.

But, Is Cinema HD v2 safe to use? And what are its best features?

Basically, Cinema HD has the ability to extract the premium links with Real Debrid. Also, Trakt is enabled to catch up on upcoming releases. Cinema HD also has basic features such as 4K quality, Chromecast support, Android TV mode, External Video Player support, and no buffering issues.

CinemaHD isn’t an app from Play store so it’s not associated with Google or Amazon in any way but Cinema HD is still a reliable streaming app to use.

Some users have complained about Cinema HD’s ad-filled interface, but this can be easily avoided by upgrading to the Cinema HD Pro version. Overall, Cinema HD is a great streaming app that offers plenty of content and great features. So go ahead and give it a try!

Features of Cinema HD

Free HD Movies:

Cinema HD provides content from different categories of movies from action, adventures, animations, comedy, fantasy, to drama, horror, western, and thriller.

Real Debrid:

Make your Real-Debrid account ON, select top providers, and boom! Enjoy top-quality links.

Trakt:

Trakt is pre-installed on this app to get notified or manage a show or movie calendars.

Smart TV Mode:

It has an Android TV mode which will let you use Cinema HD on your big screen.

External Video Player:

Cinema APK easily supports MX Player and VLC Media Player as an external video player.

Firestick:

The majority of Firestick users are jailbreaking their Firestick using the Cinema HD app to unlock free content.

Quick tutorial to Install Cinema HD on Android smartphones & tablets

First, go to settings and enable installation from unknown sources. Then open your browser, download the Cinema HD APK File. Open the APK and install it. You may need to give permission for it to install from Unknown Sources. Once installed, open Cinema HD and enjoy watching free video content.

Instructions to Install Cinema HD on Smart TV (Android TV & Firestick)

In this section, we will show you how to install Cinema HD on TV. You can use the Downloader or ES File Explorer to download the CInema HD on smart TV.

First, go to “Google Play Store” and download the Downloader app.

Next, open the Downloader app and enter the official download page.

Now, click on the download link and the app will start downloading.

Once the download is complete, open the app and click on the Install button.

The app will start installing and once it is installed, you can open it and start streaming on a bigger screen.

Note: You must enable the Apps from Unknown Sources for both Cinema HD and Downloader.

Pros and Cons Cinema HD

Pros:

Cinema HD has a wide selection of content, including recently-aired shows and HD titles.

Unique and playful layout with single options.

You can stream up to 4K and 8K.

Regular updates with added content and bug fixes.

Can download videos at high speed.

Ad-free with a premium membership.

Parenting controls, category restrictions, and set passwords.

Cons:

Cinema HD is not available from the Play store, so it must be downloaded and installed manually.

Some users have reported Cinema HD as being unstable.

Not available for iOS gadgets, biggest con for iPhone users.

Is Cinema HD Safe to Use?

Yes, Cinema HD is safe to use. However, as with any streaming app, it’s always important to be aware of the risks involved in streaming copyrighted content without permission.

As per the latest version, it doesn’t harm your device because no malware was found in the recent virus scanning tests.

But the true fact is Cinema is not the place to watch copyrighted content.