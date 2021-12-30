What is Digital Identity?- Best Ways to Protect Your Digital Identity

Having a digital identity means that you have an email ID or an account on social networks that can be used to identify and track you online. We have to accept the fact that the Internet has become a part of our lives. We can’t live without the Internet and its related services. While exploring the web, we need to create our profile first on most websites. In short, this is your Digital Identity.

In today’s world, people are well-aware of virus attacks and phishing activities through emails. Almost everyone uses reliable antivirus software or some tools to protect their computer systems. You can try out an identity protection service to safeguard your digital identity even if you have antivirus software already.

Most of us don’t know about the things which could protect our web-surfing or digital identity. It is our responsibility to keep our sensitive information protected. To help you keep it secured, we have listed down the best ways to protect yourself online:

Best Ways to Protect Your Digital Identity

1. Use Cybersecurity Software

A reliable cybersecurity software can help you protect your digital identity without any worries. Yes, you can leave your worries behind by installing reliable software that protects your system against cyber-attacks. By installing such software, only authorized persons can can access your personal data.

2. Keep Strong Passwords

You need to keep strong passwords on your online profiles such as email addresses, social media profiles, banking accounts, credit card accounts, website profiles, etc. Keeping a strong password is the first step to safeguarding your digital identity. Unlike weak passwords, strong passwords can not be hacked easily.

You should not use your first name, middle name, last name, mobile number, car number, etc. as your password. These are the most common passwords that most people use for their profiles. These common passwords can be hacked quickly and you can lend in big trouble in the future. If you have kept the same passwords, then it is the right time to change them. Make sure to keep them strong, add special characters, alphabetical numbers, etc.

3. Check the Website’s Security

The website you deal with must be using an SSL. Websites that use SSL i.e. secure socket layers. When a website uses SSL, it sends encrypted links to the server, and this way your inputs will be secured.

To identify whether the website has SSL or not, go to the address bar and check for the lock icon just before the URL. If the web URL features a lock icon, it means the website is secured enough to protect your digital identity.

The second thing you need to check is the https instead of http before starting the URL. When a site has https protocol, it is a secured site, if it doesn’t have https and only http, it means the website is not secured.

4. Use Security Features

Every web browser comes with built-in security features. You can use the built-in security tools to secure your web browsing. You can prevent the surfing of unauthorized websites by blacklisting them. Whenever you found that a particular website is not secured, just add it to the list of blacklists. When you do so, you won’t be able to surf that website again.

5. Turn Off Cookies

Most web browsers use Cookies to boost your web browsing experience. Cookies stores your web browsing data so that you can open those web pages faster. It is a good practice to have a smooth web browsing experience. However, hackers use Cookies to steal your personal information. It can expose your digital identity. For that reason, you should not keep the Cookies option enabled all the time. Keep it disabled and enable it whenever required.

6. Avoid Public Wi-Fi

When we travel or visit a different place with public wi-fi service, we should not use it directly. Check for the authenticity of the public wi-fi you are using before you connect your system to it. Airports, cafes, restaurants, hotels should be avoided as we don’t know what security protocols they follow.

If their security protocol is weak, this means your data might get stolen. Always use your mobile phone’s hotspot and use data from there. Only use public Wi-Fi when there’s an emergency.

The Bottom Line:

Keeping your digital identity secured is crucial as it may invite unwanted problems in your life. Hackers can steal your personal information including banking details which they may use for crime or any other illegal activities. To avoid such things, you should be a little worried about protecting your digital identity. Follow the steps suggested above to keep it safe!