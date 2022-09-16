What is InnDocsis, and why it has the potential to transform the hotel industry?

Another revolutionary technological breakthrough emerges within the hotel industry – InnDocsis by InnSpire. The hospitality technology giant offers a new high-tech solution for hotel owners who want to smash the competition and provide their guests with supreme experiences and fast and reliable connectivity.

Today you can get to know what InnDocsis and its technology represent. We will answer questions like “Which hotels could benefit from the device?” and “How much does its potential extend when talking about digital transformation within the hospitality sector?”.

What is InnDocsis?

InnDocsis is an integrated DOCSIS (Data Over Cable Service Interface Specification) solution offered by the hotel technology innovator InnSpire. It provides a seamless way for hotels without a physical network (or Ethernet connection) to build a strong, fast and reliable Wi-Fi network within their premises that both guests and employees can use.

As long as you have a Coax cable network installed and connected across your hotel rooms, InnDocsis will allow you to deliver broadband internet services and impress your customers. The device resembles a small modem that needs to be installed in a room to offer Ethernet connectivity by transforming a Coax-compatible signal into an IP signal.

To sum up, InnDocsis allows you to utilize coax cables to carry Internet signals into your hotel rooms. The technology is compatible with all major Wi-Fi access points. Its ease of installation requires only deploying modulators in the server room and small modem devices inside the guest rooms.

There’s no need for renovations or refitting to install new infrastructure, and you get ultra-fast, high-quality and reliable internet connectivity.

Which hotels could benefit from InnDocsis?

InnDocsis can bring benefits to many hotel owners and their business properties. However, hotel brands that undergo a digital transformation process can take massive advantage of the innovative technology solution. The device helps turn from analog to digital and plays a massive role in transforming the entire business process and customer experience.

Hotels that have an existing Coax network infrastructure and want to offer their guests superb internet connection are the properties that can benefit from InnDocsis the most. These properties typically get lousy customer reviews based on their poor connectivity experience or constant network disruption.

The owners of these properties have the incredible opportunity to invest in a solution that won’t break the bank. Most importantly, it doesn’t require massive renovation projects and the destruction of perfectly-well functioning architecture and design. The technology’s deployment is effortless and requires no more than a day or two to be completed.

The technology’s potential within the hospitality sector

Limit disruptions in processes

InnDocsis is a technological innovation that has great potential within the hospitality sector. It offers numerous opportunities for hotel brands of all sizes and financial capabilities. It allows owners to limit disruptions on their properties, including renovation activities, network downtime and loss of guest room capacity.

Improved network performance and connectivity

The device offers improved network performance and a better user experience. Hotel guests can enjoy connecting multiple devices to their networks without experiencing downtime or poor connectivity. Now, they can enjoy secure and high-speed Wi-Fi without constantly reconnecting to the network or using their cellular mobile data.

Increased guest satisfaction levels

Inevitably, hotel guests show higher levels of satisfaction with the internet services provided by the hotel. This is an opportunity for hotels to improve brand loyalty and create returning guests. In turn, previous visitors happy with the services leave positive online reviews, thus increasing the property’s rating and generating many new potential customers.

Cost-effective solution for businesses

Hotel businesses can benefit from InnDocsis technology as it is both budget-friendly and cost-effective. It’s an opportunity to build a reliable network throughout the entire property without tearing walls down or completely rewiring your existing infrastructure. The technology provides additional cost savings, thus enabling owners to invest their resources in other projects.