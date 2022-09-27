What Is Laravel and What Types of Apps Can You Build With it?

We can’t imagine our life without all the tools and features the internet offers to us. There are so many websites and web applications we use every day. We all take those things for granted, even though we are aware someone else is building and maintaining them for us.

We use payment systems, collaborative tools, interactive websites, online reminders, and many similar apps every day. But what’s behind them?

It Takes Time and Effort for an App to Work

A whole team of developers, programmers, product managers, and software testing engineers stays behind that one app you love using every day. If you check on Adeva , you will see that the companies offer complete expertise when needed, provided by professionals from any profile.

And we all know that PHP is the programming language that holds the internet in its “hands.” Programmers and developers are often experienced in PHP, but there are many elegant and convenient ways to make things more functional by using robust frameworks. One of them is Laravel, which they use to write and build exceptional web apps for users by investing less time, money, and effort.

Still, even while using frameworks, some apps require more dedication to work. That’s why Laravel developers are needed more than ever. These talented and skilled people provide exceptional and functional solutions, so it’s time to get to know their work better.

What is Laravel, and how Does it Work?

Laravel is a PHP framework using the Model-View-Controller design pattern. There are many similar frameworks too, but recently, it seems like Laravel can handle more things at once.

Using this framework, you can build apps using the Blade templating engine. First, you need to define a route to handle HTTP requests and then start coding.

In order to understand why Laravel is so popular, we must also say that it’s because of its ability to handle complex logic due to its structure. That even adds more convenience points, making it an excellent solution for advanced web apps.

To make it work, you need to install it first. You can download it from the official website or use a command from Composer like:

composer global requires laravel/installer

With the command laravel new you create a directory to install Laravel there, so you can use it from your computer.

It provides libraries, templates, and pre-ready pieces of code you can use and reuse. The goal is to provide a straightforward approach to the developers, who can build complex apps while they save on time and additional expenses.

What Makes Laravel Different Than Other PHP Frameworks?

There are indeed a few PHP frameworks that work perfectly fine. But, Laravel always steps out when comparing it with Symfony, Yii, or CodeIgniter.

Compared to them, Laravel offers:

Plenty of libraries and built-in modules

Using existing components to build apps

Third-party services integration

Developing safe and secure web applications

Comes with an exceptionally large online community

All these things make us realize why Laravel is used nowadays and its primary purpose.

And when it comes to apps and services you can build using it, we will mention a few of them:

1. Online Learning Platforms

Online courses are popular and demanded these days. It takes just a few clicks to find the best online education services.

If you want to start a business like this, you need to hire Laravel developers. They will know which pieces of code to use to provide an upskilling course service website.

Also, Laravel enables the use of videos and shared documents and can help you generate the needed certificates based on the course data.

Many successful eLearning platforms already use Laravel for their websites. They offer courses like IT, marketing, engineering, teaching, personal development, etc.

2. Single Page Applications

The concept of single page application (SPA) is widely used and well-known today. People use these pages every day, even when they aren’t aware of them.

It’s a dynamic web app that uses the same page to load new data. That means the URL stays the same, you are on the same page, but you use different functionalities. It’s different from loading new pages when you click a specific button.

It was pretty difficult to manage these websites in the past. But, Laravel made the whole thing easier for the user. It’s important to use a proper content managing system, so the SPAs can work properly.

3. Multi Page Applications

When you need to create blogs, forums, or any other form of online publication , multi-page web apps are the first and most obvious solution. It’s an app that contains many pages, and every time you click on something, it navigates you to a new page.

This works great on news websites and blogs requiring many navigation levels. Usually, these sites have complex sitemaps.

When you use Laravel to build MPAs, you can easily make a scalable app that can attract organic traffic from Google or other search engines. Even though there can be performance and maintenance issues, Laravel lets us keep those things simple and consistent.

4. Advanced Payment Systems

Many of the known payment systems are based on PHP and some of its frameworks. You can use it to build basic and advanced payment systems. Add functions to manage currencies, track down transactions, and get notified when the payment is completed.

Additionally, you can integrate with SaaS systems, monitor expenses, process payments for freelancers, and issue custom invoices.

Even though many systems are available, sometimes bigger companies need more convenient solutions. They hire software development companies to create an app for them. Chances are developers will use Laravel to provide their clients with an invoicing and payment solution.

Working remotely requires advanced collaborative solutions. Sometimes, companies use some of the existing platforms to manage and assign tasks, review the finished job, give feedback, resolve ongoing issues, and require quick edits.

It’s one of the reasons why Laravel is best when it comes to providing solutions for many purposes. The demand for collaborative tools is big, even though the existing ones work just fine.

These tools and platforms are great for developers who want to work on serious projects. Even though they have a complex structure, collaborative tools are a great way to test their Laravel development skills and talents.

6. Job-Seeking and Freelance Platforms

The internet is full of freelance platforms that connect all the talents globally. But, sometimes, people need something more specific . For example, job offering platforms that are dedicated to one specific industry only. That can be a place that connects all the Laravel developers in the world, content writers, digital marketers, SEO experts, teachers, educators, designers, etc.

Laravel developers can easily integrate job-seeking and freelance platforms with collaborative tools and payment systems.

7. Content Management Systems

What we see on the internet is tidy websites properly optimized to rank higher on search engines. Website owners invest in great designs and functionalities, and Laravel makes those things possible .

But, not every person knows that behind every great website, there is a content management system (CMS) that can be more complicated than they can ever imagine. People who work on publishing different types of content need access to the CMS, so they can edit the text, add headings and subheadings, include links, and upload multimedia files to make the content more attractive.

Laravel can be used to build custom CMSs, and help the developers integrate them with websites and web apps. They only need to reuse pre-written pieces of code and assemble them properly with Laravel. The ready-to-use modules support many tools and functionalities, which makes this framework great for custom CMSs.

8. Online Stores and Custom eCommerce Platforms

Laravel framework allows developers to build eCommerce solutions from scratch. Even though there are convenient platforms, people sometimes need something more simple (or advanced), with many functionalities integrated.

Custom online stores can offer easy communication with customers, payment integration, automation tools, and high-security level. Luckily, Laravel makes it all possible.

9. Management Systems for Institutions

Hospitals, education, tourism, and many other sectors and institutions can use advanced management systems made with Laravel.

This framework can handle advanced and complex projects and still provide apps with a smooth user experience. Institutions work with large amounts of data, so robust and functional solutions are a must.

Hospitals, schools, universities, and many other institutions can easily share documents, approve appointments, and protect people by using Laravel-built management systems.

Final Thoughts

As you can see, PHP and Laravel offer really advanced solutions for multiple business sectors. Young developers can easily focus on this framework, knowing that in the future, they will be able to easily find work and build themselves as professionals.

And, of course, in addition to all these options, they can also be educators and teachers. That would mean they can use the functionalities of the web apps they built earlier.

If you are already a Laravel developer, this article may help you get an idea for a new project. You can even pitch it at the next team meeting and offer the service to the clients.