What is M3U8 and How to Open It on All Devices [Windows/Mac/Mobile]

M3U8, a multimedia playlist’s file format, is frequently used for making a single-entry playlist file that points to an online broadcast or streaming service. You may see the M3U8 file extension in the media files from online streaming but find that your built-in player fails to open such a local file. Therefore, you should not miss the following content, which will give you an explanation of what is M3U8 as well as a detailed guide on how to open M3U8 files on every device.

Guide List:

Part 1: What is MU38

Part 2: How to Open M3U8 File

Part 3: FAQs about the M3U8 File

Part 1: What is MU38

An M3U8 file is a UTF-8 encoded audio playlist file. It was first developed by Apple to stream video and radio to iOS devices but also acts as the basis of online streaming. It is more like a playlist or guiding reference for your audio or videos than an actual media file. Whether your M3U8 file gives you direction to online media or local music or videos, you should easily and quickly open such a file and enjoy the media it directs to. Meanwhile, M3U8 also contains information about each track. However, with a built-in player like Windows Media Player or QuickTime Player, you will not be able to enjoy the content in an M3U8 file. So, check out the guide below and see how to open it on both your computer and mobile.

Part 2: How to Open M3U8 File

To open the M3U8 file without hassle or device restriction, VLC Media Player is a reliable and free choice for you since it is available for all systems. Whether it is a computer or a mobile phone, you can install this third-party app and browse your M3U8 content effortlessly. Supporting almost all media formats, VLC can play whatever media files you have. Now, install it and follow the guide here.

Open M3U8 Files via Conversion

Is it possible to open M3U8 files everywhere without extra players? Sure, it is, and no extra players need to be installed on any of your devices but a converter. The right converter can help you easily convert M3U8 to MP4 or other more compatible formats. Then, you can smoothly and seamlessly enjoy the content on all your device. For an instance, AnyMP4 Video Converter Ultimate is exactly such a converter that enables you to convert M3U8 to play on all kinds of devices. You may see more features and follow the guide to see how.

1. Offers well-designed presets that fit many devices.

2. Convert your M3U8 files to social media suitable formats.

3. Preview your M3U8 video or audio before conversion.

4. Enjoy fast conversion with user-friendly operations.

How to Convert to Open M3U8 Files with AnyMP4 Video Converter Ultimate

Step 1: Get a free download and installation of the converter from the AnyMP4 website. Then, launch it and click the Add Files button to import your M3U8 file. After loading, you can click the file to preview it.

Step 2: Next, choose an output format for your file by clicking the Format button. Meanwhile, you can click the gear icon to adjust the format settings like encoder or bitrate. You can also choose a format from the Device option.

Step 3: After that, click the Save To dropdown button to select a folder to store your final file. Finally, click the Convert All button to start the conversion. After it finishes, a window will pop up showing you the file.

How to Open M3U8 File with VLC on Computer

Step 1: Install and launch the VLC on your computer. Then, click the Media button and the Open File button to import your M3U8 file. Or press Ctrl and O keys to select.

Step 2: Choose the M3U8 file you want to play and click the Open button. Then, your file will start playing automatically.

Step 3: You may also control the playback, adjust the volume, record the video/audio, or take a snapshot through the panel below.

Part 3: FAQs about the M3U8 File

How to open M3U8 files on Google Chrome?

You need to add an extension to open such a file. Open Google Chrome, go to the chrome web store, and search Play HLS M3U8 extension. Then, click the Add to Chrome button. Once you enable this extension, you can input the M3U8 link in Google Chrome and open the media file in it.

How to open M3U8 files in iTunes?

You need to install the latest version of iTunes. Then, open it, and drag and drop your M3U8 file into it. Or you can click the File button, then the Library button, and the Import Playlist button to import. Then, iTunes will create a playlist object and you can drag to your device and sync to your iPhone in iTunes. But you need to ensure the files referred in the M3U8 are at the path as managed in the M3U8 file.

Can I open M3U8 files online?

Yes, you can. There are plenty of free online M3U8 viewers. For example, you can use FileProInfro’s Free Online m3u8 viewer or the M3U8 Player from HLSPlayer. These websites also offer a detailed guide for you to follow and open the related files easily.

Conclusion

From this article, you have known 2 reliable solutions for how to open M3U8 files and both two methods allow you to access and enjoy the content in the M3U8 file on any device. Whether it is Windows, Mac, iPhone, or Android, you can either download VLC to play or convert the M3U8 to other compatible formats and open it.