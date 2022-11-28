What is remote desktop protocol (RDP)

Introduction to Remote Desktop Protocol

Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) is a standard way to access your system from a remote location, especially over the Internet. This protocol is used across Information Technology (IT) departments to provide Remote User access to PCs and servers that are located in locations far away from their original locations.

It’s a Microsoft protocol to establish a remote session, similar to the client-server model in which the server is running on a networked computer and clients access it by connecting to that server. In this model, if the server crashes, all sessions currently open will be terminated.

How does it work?

RDP is a remote desktop protocol that provides access to the local computer running Windows. The client, named Remote Desktop Client, performs a connection to a RDP server (usually another computer) and presents the user interface for accessing, manipulating, and transferring files. RDP connections are one-way only and an end user can only bring up a session on another computer.

With a RDP connection, users can remotely access and control desktops on your network from virtually any location. Users can access the applications users need and get what they need to use the desktop and all applications in an intuitive way.

Is RDP similar to VPN?

No, there are certain differences that separates the RDP from VPN.Here are some of the points that will illustrate the basic differences between RDP and VPN.

Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) is a remote access protocol built for the Windows and Unix operating systems, and is most commonly used for connecting to a computer system from a client device. On the other hand, Virtual Private Network (VPN) connects remote devices through an encrypted tunnel that provides security and privacy.

Remote Desktop Protocol (RDP) is a common protocol for connecting to a remote computer using the Windows operating system. RDP is built on the TCP/IP stack, but in contrast to SSL (https), which uses public key cryptography, RDP only uses symmetric encryption based on Microsoft’s Advanced Encryption Standard AES-256.

RDP is a protocol used to establish connections between computers. RDP is primarily used to access a computer remotely; many applications support RDP. A VPN, on the other hand, encrypts your data and routes it through different servers in order to avoid any prying eyes.

The remote desktop protocol (RDP) allows a second computer to display a real-time image of the first computer’s desktop. It also allows access to files stored on remote machines. This can be useful if you need to do some remote administration, or access data. Since the connection is done over the internet, it is considered secure by most standards: usually unbreakable encryption is used for this purpose. Another way to describe RDP connections is that they are similar in function to using an ssh connection from any modern operating system or web browser.

Final verdict

The concept of RDP has been widely used in the IT industries. People are operating systems that are far away from the location. The concept of RDP has allowed organizations to access data and necessary information using the internet. The concept is a boon to Informational Technology.