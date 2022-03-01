What Is Solchicks, The Latest PTE Game

Now, gaming is not just a hobby as it is a multibillion-dollar industry. People are making money by playing games. You can also find games that use cryptography-based blockchain technologies. Play-to-earn games allow players to generate income through cryptocurrencies or non-fungible tokens (NFTs). Now, only game developers and distributors will not earn profits through the games. Blockchain games let players trade various in-game items for cryptocurrency, and you can exchange them for money. Also, they can convert their in-game items into NFTs and sell them at a marketplace. Many people have earned sufficiently to pay for living through blockchain games.

Blockchain technology has completely transformed the gaming industry. There is security for the ownership of digital assets and game objects. All the transactions of the gaming NFTs happen on the secured blockchain network. It cannot be changed or relocated. So, you can also earn valuable in-game digital assets by playing the best blockchain p2e game. You can also enjoy player versus player games that use blockchain technology. People can discover many blockchain games but selecting one is not easy. Here, we will tell you about the PvP and P2E game named SolChicks, so keep reading for more information:

About SolChicks

SolChicks is the latest fantasy play-to-earn game that uses the Solana blockchain. This game is getting more popularity from everywhere. It features chicken characters named SolChicks that players have to collect and breed for earning rewards. The SolChicks are also pretty NFT collectibles. There is a total of 10,000 unique SolChicks available in this P2E game. Also, you can sell or buy them as NFTs through this game. Players can also earn $CHICKS tokens as rewards in this game. It also gives rewards to the players for spending time and completing missions.

The best thing about the SolChicks game is that it uses the Solana blockchain. The transactions of the in-game items and assets will record in this blockchain. Also, the record of ownership of the NFTs is present on the blockchain. SolChicks game aims to bring players together for the best gaming experience and earn money through it. SolChicks is created and carefully designed by professional artists. A dedicated team of 60+ members behind this unique project. Big blockchain leaders like Brave Browser and Chainlink are involved in this project.

Gameplay Of Solchicks

The story of this PTE game revolves around the SolChicks, a race of combat chickens from planet Chicco. They are brave chickens who have an adorable appearances. Budding SolChicks learn to walk, and then they are trained to take part in tournaments and reveal their strengths. They grow stronger with the experience. In 2021, a tragedy happened when SolFox attacked SolChicks in Chicco. Only a few SolChicks survived the attack of SolFox. They are present in their new home in the Solana blockchain. Now, gamers have to join them to complete their mission.

There are 10,000 origin SolChicks, and each one is distinctive. Players who have two of them can breed them to produce SolEggs. Players will have to advance their SolChicks through 60 levels, including Tutorial, Fledgling and Progression, and Endgame. You can also customize the SolChicks by purchasing and adding NFT attributes. You have to bond with your SolChick by feeding them and taking part in the player versus player battles. There are five categories of SolChicks rarities: common, uncommon, rare, mythical, and legendary. Their attributes feature through their head, eyes, accessory, clothing, shoes, and background. So, SolChicks is an exciting game that all blockchain game lovers will enjoy.

Earning Money Through SolChicks

There are many ways by which you can earn money through the PVP game SolChicks. The first way is to make progress in the game and finish the missions. Players get rewards for putting effort and investing their time in the game. They have to contend with other players to appear on the top of leaderboards. So, players have to perform best to earn many exciting rewards like $CHICKS. So, $Chicks are in-game tokens of the SolChicks game. There is a set supply of 10 billion CHICKS tokens. Players also use in-game currency SolCoins to improve their gameplay. Another way to earn money through this game is to sell the in-game items and rewards as NFTs on marketplaces.

Players have to collect SolChicks, and they can use them as NFTs. Also, you need at least one SolChicks NFT to start the game. You can also breed SolChicks to get the special NFTs. You need two SolChicks NFTs with levels 45 and above for breeding. After that, you will get SolEggs that converts into a unique SolChick in seven days. Players can trade these NFTs on the marketplaces and earn profit. Trading SolChicks NFTs is best through these platforms: Solanart, DigitalEyes, Solshop, Solsea, MagicEdene, and FTX US.

Start Playing SolChicks

You can visit the official site of the SolChicks and access the demo version of the game. You have to select the Play our Game Demo button on the website. After that, you have to connect your Twitter account to the site. Also, players have to provide details like name, email address, etc. You have to also subscribe to SolChicks tweets. You can access the demo version of the game after completing the process.

Then, you have to pick your character from the SolChicks categories like Bishop, Gladiator, or Wizard. Players have to start bonding with the SolChicks and participate in the PvP battles and raids. In this process, you will earn SolCoins to level up your game. Also, you will get the in-game rewards, and then you can start trading the in-game assets like NFTs.

Conclusion

So, SolChicks is the perfect game through which you can earn money. It is much unique from the other P2E games. You can get rewards in the form of in-game tokens and NFTs. Also, players can participate in PvP modes and raids and experience something new. This metaverse game has the best features and has excellent gameplay.