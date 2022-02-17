What is the Android tv box? 7 best Boxes for 2022

An Android TV Box is a device that runs the complete version of Android on the Television.

Breathing smart functionality, the Android TV boxes connect via the HDMI port and allow you to utilize Android applications like YouTube, Spotify, Netflix, and more on the big screen.

People looking to cut their cords and switch to internet streaming options will find the Android TV box as a reliable, affordable, and effective option to replace their old streaming service.

Now that you know what an Android TV box is, let’s read about the seven best Android TV boxes of 2022:

1. Amazon Fire 3rd Generation TV Stick with Voice Remote

Amazon’s Firestick has always topped the list of best Android TV boxes. And for a reason: with each new release, Amazon brings something new and usable. And that is enough to entice not only the old customers but also the new users.

Amazon Fire 3rd Generation TV Stick costs US$ 39.99.

The new and improved design alone is enough to justify the increased costs than the previous version. For instance, it comes with an HDMI extender to put the device away from it.

Not only on the outside, but Amazon Fire 3rd Generation TV Stick also comes with a new user interface with options like Find to discover movies TV shows more conveniently.

Coming to the streaming services, you could subscribe to any of the streaming services you prefer and watch your favorite TV shows and movies on the big screen.

Needless to say, you can also get dirty by choosing to jailbreak the firestick and install an application that lets you stream for entirely free.

And while the new interface is not much different from the older ones, it will take time to get used to it regardless of whether you used previous Firesticks or not.

2. Amazon Fire 4K TV Streaming Stick with Voice Remote

Supporting 4K streaming, Amazon Fire 4K TV Streaming Stick with Voice Remote costs US$ 49.99.

Amazon 4K TV Streaming Stick with Voice Remote has a sleek design with a matte black finish. All you have to do is connect the firestick to the TV. And connect the power adapter to the power plug.

Retain that you will need a 1080p supporting TV to allow 4K streaming.

Amazon Fire 4K TV Streaming Stick with Voice Remote comes with some high-end features like the support of Dolby Vision, Atmos, HDR10+, and HDR10.

Unlike the earlier versions of Amazon Fire TV Stick, the 4K remote can power the TV on/off. You can also control volume levels and change channels of some cable networks. So, you do not have to fret about managing two remotes to control your TV.

But above all, the Amazon Fire 4K TV Streaming Stick delivers fast performance and excellent streaming quality.

3. Nvidia Shield TV

Supporting Up to 4K HDR playback at 60 FPS (H.265/HEVC), the all-new Nvidia Shield TV comes for US$ 149.99.

Delivering blazing fast performance and impressive 4K upscaling, it is one of the best Android TV boxes out there.

What’s more, is it comes with a better and more ergonomic remote.

So, be it Netflix, Amazon Prime, or any other streaming service, you can view your favorite TV shows and movies in high-quality with Nvidia Shield TV.

There is also Google Assistant function incorporated into the remote to make search faster and increase convenience to the users.

Furthermore, you can Chromecast to the Nvidia Shield TV.

4. Razer Forge TV Bundle

Bringing exciting games and online streaming to the big screen, Razer Forge TV Bundle is another popular Android TV box.

For an extra US$ 10.00, you can purchase the controller to play your favorite games on the TV and need not spend a single buck on anything else to turn your TV into a fully-fledged PlayStation.

Razer Forge has also partnered with Ouya Store, bringing over 1000 games to the Android TV.

All in all, Razer Forge TV Bundle is perfect for anyone who wants to play games as well as stream their favorite movies and TV shows via Netflix, Amazon Prime, Hulu, and more.

5. SkyStream PRO 8 K Streaming Media Player

Not happy with Amazon’s 4K TV Stick? Well, SkyStream Pro takes things to the next level, i.e., it supports 8K streaming.

Of course, you must have a smart TV with 8K support. But that is all you need to stream your favorite movies and TV shows on the big screen.

The SkyStream Pro 8 Streaming Media Player comes with a 64-bit Quad-Core and is powered by Algomatic’s lightning-fast S905X3. Delivering the ultimate performance, it suits anyone who just doesn’t want to bother with the annoyance of slow performance and sluggish nature.

Furthermore, the box comes with 4 GB of RAM and 32 GB internal storage, sufficient to store your songs and apps on the box itself.

6. T95 Android 10.0 TV Box

A flexible option for anyone — T95 Android 10.0 TV Box — allows users to choose an option per requirement.

It comes with Allwinner H616 Quad-core CPU and gives you the flexibility of choosing between 2-4 GB of RAM. Similarly, you can choose the internal storage suitable for you, as there are options to purchase from 16-64 GB ROM.

Of course, it supports 4K streaming. But you will need a TV supporting 4K streaming for it to work.

7. Diyomate Android TV Box

Diyomate Android TV Bix is an ideal option for anyone looking for 4K support under US$ 30.00.

Diplomate Android TV Box allows for seamless connectivity and comes with a pre-built Chrome Web Browser.

It also has a powerful CPU with decent software to navigate yourself through efficiently.

All in all, if you want excellent streaming quality — Diyomate Android TV Box is the way to go!

Conclusion,

Retain that the best Android TV Box is one that best suits your needs.

Of course, you will have to review the processor, internal storage, and flexibility before opting for it.

But almost all the big names do not hesitate in making their products the best ones.

So, it all comes down to your needs.