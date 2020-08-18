What is the Best GPS Location Track App for Parents to Monitor Kids?

A parental control app is an ingenious solution to a modern day problem.

Your child is accounted for the moment they enter the house, but what about when they’re online or out late at night?

A phone tracker app could have iOS and Android location tracking as part of its feature, as well as other uses such as being able to see what they’re up to on the internet.

FamiSafe Parental Control app can eliminate those doubts and worries, and allow you to keep tabs on your kids at all times.

Why Tracking Your Child’s Mobile Phone Location is Important

There’s a good reason why every parent should be able to know where their kids are at all times. They are primarily responsible for their child’s safety and well-being.

Sometimes it can be as simple as getting lost, experiencing a delay (such as a flat tire) or when a class or event is taking longer than expected. However, there’s a chance that they could be in danger or going to where they shouldn’t. This is when a phone tracker can come in handy.

Here are some ways on how you can track a cell phone on Android or iOS.

Use ‘Find My Device’

On an Android phone you can download and install the Find My Device app at the Play Store. When you need to track phone, all you need to do is open the app and you’ll be shown a dot via a map-like dashboard. You can also complete a few actions, such as Lock Device, Reset Screen Lock, Erase or Play Sound.

Use ‘Find My iPhone’

On an iPhone you can go to the Settings and tap the ‘Find my iPhone’ feature. There’s no need to download or install anything, which makes it a lot easier.

You’ll want to activate it by going to Apple ID, iCloud then toggling the ‘Find My iPhone’

to ‘On’. Tracking is a matter or opening the iCloud platform via a web browser.

Use Famisafe Parental Control App

FamiSafe is a comprehensive tracking location app with very useful features.

It has real-time location sharing and location history tracking, both of which come in handy when it’s way past your kid’s curfew and he or she isn’t home yet.

How to Track Your Child’s Smartphone Using Famisafe

Step 1. Go to the official website, locate the Download section and get the app. There’s one for iOS and another for Android.

Step 2. Create an account with Famisafe.

Step 3. Log in on your phone and set the permission to ‘Parent’.

Step 4. Get your child’s phone and install Famisafe on it.

Step 5. Follow the instructions as directed by the phone tracker app.

FamiSafe is hailed as ‘The Most Reliable Parental Control App’ and can function more than a GPS tracker. It has several more features that can definitely come in handy for day-to-day matters.

Checks Web Content

Other than being a phone tracker app, FamiSafe can block websites according to category, check browser history and allow parents to add blacklists as needed.

Real Time Alerts

You can have the app send you instant alerts on things like suspicious photos, disturbing content and suspicious text, among others.

Manage Screen Time

Add or reduce screen time based on your child’s behavior or accomplishments, or set a schedule on when they can use their iPhones or iPads.

Checks App Usage

There are apps for just about anything nowadays, which means parents have to be extra careful on which ones they should allow and disallow on their kids’ phones.

How to Get Started With the Best App for Phone Tracking

Wondershare FamiSafe has a flexible pricing system that’s guaranteed to fit any family’s budget.

You can choose to subscribe to FamiSafe monthly, quarterly or annually, with greater savings the longer you’re locked in.

Monthly. Pay $9.99 a month and have FamiSafe installed on up to five devices.

Quarterly. Pay only $6.66 a month, or $19.99 quarterly and have the app installed on up to 10 devices.

Yearly. Pay just $4.99 a month, or $59.99 for the whole year and get up to 30 devices protected.

You choose the plan the moment you sign up for a FamiSafe account. Payment options such as credit card, PayPal and direct debit are available.

Enjoy features such as location tracker, geo-fencing, SMS content detection, suspicious photo detection, smart scheduling, screen time control, web filtering, games and social app blocker. You’ll love how the Android location tracking platform offers advanced security, free updates and a robust support service.

Conclusion

It’s not a matter of why you should get a GPS location tracker, but a matter of ‘when’. It’s in every parent’s best interests to keep their family safe from harm, whether online, peers or extenuating circumstances.

There’s only a few free cell phone trackers that offer robust parental control options, which makes FamiSafe is your go-to software. FamiSafe is a timely solution that alleviates worries and concerns in an affordable package. Try it today!