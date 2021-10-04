What is the deep web?

Imagine you have been browsing through the internet all along, but still, there are some sites you will not be able to access. You must be wondering what these sites are, right? Do not worry because this article is just about unfolding the umbrella name of the hidden sites and pages on the internet.

The name is the deep web. It collectively refers to all the parts of the internet that you cannot reach by using mostly known search engines like Google, Yahoo, and Bing. Pages in the deep web have contents lacking indices from the search engines, personal databases, paywalled sites, and dark web.

All search engines apply bots to go through the web to index new content in the search engine. Its size isn’t yet clear though internet experts had estimated that it could scan and give an index to only 1% of all the contents that one can access on the internet; this leads us to a new term. That is the surface web; it is the content you can access over the internet through research.

A lot of the information contained on the deep web is legit and legal in real life. Meaning that they do not offend anybody in whichever case.

What to expect in a Deep Web

1. Email messages

Email is a social media platform that you can use for communication purposes. With an email, you can send and receive messages, send pictures, share links and videos. Therefore there is much need for security for such content. That is why there is third-party encryption in most private social media sites.

Nobody else can find the information in an email unless authorized, regardless of any search engine you will use to search for such content.

2. Chat messages

The messages you send and receive either offline or online cannot be accessed by anybody else. All these messages are kept in a deep web to offer maximum security and privacy in your communication.

3. Private content on social media sites

These may be contents in social media platforms such as Facebook, WhatsApp, Instagram, Telegram, Snapchat, TikTok, Twitter, etc.

Here you will often find people texting and sharing private messages and files that may be critical upon leaking. That is why they are stored in the deep web where no one can easily access them.

Other contents include your social media sign-up or log-in details. For instance, the passwords, phone numbers, email addresses, and user names.

4. Electronic bank statements

The deep web gives maximum security to your electronic bank statements. Bank statements are very critical, and therefore there is a need for maximum security to preserve the necessary privacy.

In most cases, you will get your statement with strict security requirements so that only the authorized person can get access to them.

It is for the deep web that you must visit the ATM or any other savings account and type your security pin for you to be able to know your balances.

5. Electronic health records

Health records are very sensitive, and so not everybody should get access to any of such information. The database is stored on the deep web to avoid any vital records from leaking. With this, there is a limited alteration of the records because an authorized person monitors them.

Another content category on the deep web is the paywalled website, where articles and academic publications with special subscriptions are posted. Here the content is also hindered for access by any search engine bots. It is worth knowing that sites that offer free services, such as Netflix, are also blocked from the bots.

Advantages of the Deep Web

. Simplicity in web browsing

The deep web content is not important to everyone and therefore could only bring complications in the search engines during research.

. Maximum privacy

No one would wish to allow Google bots to crawl their content, especially on Netflix. Most Netflix accounts are for investments, and so some fidelities should not be accessed by anyone.

Differences between Deep Web and Dark Web

On most occasions, the two terms are confused. It would be best if you knew from today that they are not the same. The dark web is only a section of the larger deep web; however, they similarly contain content that is not accessible by the search engines.

The deep web has legit and authorized contents cutting across paywalled publications, educational journals, and databases. The dark web, on the other hand, contains easily disreputable information.

The dark web is where you find all the kinds of illicit activities like selling stolen credit cards and private information, drug and sex trafficking, malware, firearm, and prostitution. It is also in the dark web where you will find cyberattacks that prevent you from accessing services on the internet.

In the dark, you will find illicit marketplaces, advertisements, and discussions regarding criminal activities are also done here. Of all the illicit products on the main dark web markets, only children exploitation products are not available here.

Get to Know how to get into the Deep Web

Even though the search engine bots do not crawl the content of the deep web, you can still get access to it. It is always secure to access the deep web content, and many internet experts often do it most of the time.

Signing into Gmail is one of the ways of getting into the deep web. Other examples include signing into Linkedln, logging in to Wall Street Journal, and many more.

Accessing the deep web is restricted because many criminals get vital user information in their accounts. Perhaps you may at one time have gotten into the dark web, but it’s not always easy for it to appear. Reason being to limit the risks of receiving spam and cyber threats.

Accessing the dark web is not easy, and you need to have many specific technologies such as Tor browser, I2P network, or VPN recommended by Vpnetic to do it.

Conclusion

The deep web is essential in computer networks. It gives your maximum information security hence privacy. There is no legitimate purpose to access the dark web, as discussed above. We hope you can now narrate the deep web and its main difference from the dark web.