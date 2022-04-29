What is the Future of Mobile App Development?

Mobile application development is just one of those revolutionary businesses where everyone desires a piece of it. Its exponential expansion over the last decade is the testimony of its success. Will it, however, evolve to be a viable venture in the future? People are all surrounded by mobile applications, with the average modern mobile phone having 35 installed. However, because of bad design, performance concerns, or minimal productivity, many are uninstalled after the first use. The mobile app development sector, on the other hand, continues to expand. Therefore, the future of mobile app development takes a part worth understanding.

Trends of the Future of Mobile App Development

The mobile apps development field has been really modifying and reinventing business for quite some time, regardless of your industry. Almost every business must incorporate the most recent mobile app development trends into its marketing strategy to gain traction toward maximum growth and efficiently reach its consumer base.

1. Artificial Intelligence in Mobile App Development

AI will continue to be a popular trend in app development. It is crucial in the app development process since it allows for more customized app experiences tailored to the demands of the consumers.

Various AI programs, like predictive analytics and ML algorithms, are expected to be created in the future. App developers can optimize past activities of users and their habits to get a cognizant experience with the help of AI to perform their actions effectively.

Face detection, image recognition, text/image classification, speech recognition, and predictive maintenance are AI-enabled apps.

2. New Possibilities with the Internet of Things

The number of gadgets with integrated computer hardware is growing as the IoT takes off. The Internet of Things refers to a wide range of systems. Many consumers are already aware of home internet-connected systems that control lights and heating, generally smart home technology.

Medical device monitoring, smart refrigerators, auto information centers, and automated industrial equipment controls are all connected through the Internet of Things.

More and more customers will expect to be able to monitor their appliances from their phones and receive operational data and fault alerts. Applications that can monitor patients and manufacturing will be expected in the healthcare & manufacturing sectors, respectively.

3. Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality

These innovations will advance to the point where they will be a part of a significant revolution in developing gaming & entertainment smartphone applications.

There are numerous show-stopping AR/VR games & applications in the global gaming and entertainment sector such as Sky Siege, iOnRoad, Samsung Gear VR, Pokemon Go, Google Cardboard, and others.

Virtual Reality (VR) & Augmented Reality (AR) are two technologies that have grown significantly in recent years, also resulting in a significant shift in the gaming/entertainment sectors. Sky Siege, myNav, Magikarp Go, and iOnRoad were among the VR-based games showcased, and fans were impressed.

VR & AR technologies are rapidly evolving. They will undoubtedly be used for travel apps, live broadcasting, and even the treatment of phobias and psychological problems in the coming years.

4. Wearable App Integration

Wearable device development and demand will be fueled by trends such as 5G and the Internet of Things. Developers will strive to incorporate wearables into normal app development or create apps exclusively for watches and many other tools that users wear.

Wearable tech integration plays an essential role in our daily lives, from healthcare statistics reports to routine psychological information. Wearable devices allow for more efficient everyday tasks. Incorporating such devices into app development might also make users’ life easier through the apps.

5. Cross-Platform Development

Future app trends must evolve in terms of cross-development, which indicates that mobile apps can be used on various mobile operating systems, including Android, Windows, Android, iOS, etc.

NativeScript, Xamarin, React Native, and other cross-platform development technologies play an important part in the app development market. Cross-platform app development is a preferable option if you need a market-ready product with a variety of sophisticated features quickly.

6. Beacon Technology

Beacon technology, which is most popular in the healthcare, museum, hotel, and retail industries, is unquestionably the future of applications and one of the newest mobile app trends.

Miniature Bluetooth chips & sensors are integrated into small devices utilizing BLE, and Bluetooth Low-Energy wireless technology, to help in information exchange and exact device position identification.

It will eventually be able to send a message to customers in real-time, quickly and flawlessly. Beacon technology will continue to gain value, notably in the retail industry, and is expected to make billions of dollars in 2026.

7. Instant Apps

Android introduced quick apps in 2016, making the experience easier for both developers and users. Instant Apps have become accessible to users without the need to download the app to their device, allowing them to run straight over the internet with no load time and no cluttering of device storage.

Instant apps have the appearance and functionality of a mobile website, but they offer more complex UX designs for smooth operation.

Though it is confined to Android users, companies and other industries can notice how useful it will be on both the consumers’ and businesses’ fronts.

8. Foldable Hardware Friendly Apps

Although foldable devices take account a small portion in smartphone industry, more changes are expected in the coming years. Samsung’s foldable OLED display is expected to shake up the mobile phone market and usher in several new smartphone experiences.

Developing apps that fully utilize the capabilities of these foldable devices will put you ahead in the market. By simply extending the screen size of video streaming & gaming apps or by using the extra space to deliver more information & controls, foldable smartphones may reap maximum benefits.

The application should be responsive, and it should be able to expand as the screen size expands. You can also have it launch additional tabs and menus on the larger screen.

Conclusions

The need to work with the ideal enterprise mobility solution that matches your business goals and the current technological advancement is becoming increasingly critical as enterprise mobile app development evolves. In order for all of the attempts to succeed, it appears that learning which trends work best for a specific app in a given industry or business is critical. Given these recent mobile application development trends, it is quite expected that firms, particularly app developers, would face increased competition.