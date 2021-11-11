What is The Future of Technology in Education?

Technology in education is continually evolving as the world advantages further into newer technological developments. Technologies already in use in the classroom such as the iPad, computer, and learning applications will keep evolving as newer ones develop too.

Before the current technological advancement era, many educators would think of future tech in terms of decades to come but today, the evolved future could be another five years to come. It’s already happening with improved cloud storage to store and move data fast, AI, video learning, and virtual reality experiments.

Augmented reality (AR)

To make the learning experience better, students need to be assisted in many ways to help them see the concepts in a more real way. They require assignment help with concepts they cannot understand or when time becomes limited due to too much work.

In the classroom, Augmented Reality (AR) will help them interact better in a real-life environment. Many businesses are already using AR to manipulate large data and the same concept can be used in the classroom to help learners interact better with abstract concepts, do hypothetical test simulations, and manipulate complex data.

Using screens, students will be able to simulate an experience before it becomes real. In a biology class, a student can use AR to see the veins under the skin and how the blood constantly pumped by the heart is moving. It’s easier for the student to go into the laboratory and operate on the skin after experiencing the action on AR.

Assistive technology

There has always been a disparity between teaching students with disabilities and the rest of the student community. Those with special needs require assistance to read, use tech gadgets, and hear the teacher better. As technology grows, there is a need to bring every learner on board to an equal level with everyone else in the classroom.

Newer technologies are developing to empower students with disabilities using alternative devices that will allow them to experience learning better. These are technologies such as laptops with bigger keys that students can interact with using their feet, mouth, and any other body part that the student can use.

Other forms of assistive technology in the classroom will be speech-to-text typing, improved fonts, and other innovations that will help special needs students learn better.

Cloud technology

For many years until today, schools have had strong brick and motor libraries where they store all their learning materials. They have helped learners experience learning better but they have had many forms of limitations.

The new technology for storing learning materials for students and teachers is cloud computing. Educational institutions will store their textbooks, teaching materials, and notes in the cloud where both the teacher and the student can readily access them anytime, anywhere using any gadget that can connect to the internet.

Students will no longer need to copy homework on a chalkboard or a book because they will access it online. A teacher will prepare notes and upload them in the cloud for students to download anytime at their convenience. The burden of carrying a bag full of exercise and textbooks will no longer be required.

Virtual learning social networks

Group learning has always been encouraged by teachers and other stakeholders. The greatest challenge has been bringing learners together to discuss from one geographical place. Due to growing technology, students no longer need to sit in one place to brainstorm, discuss, and argue on education issues.

Students will only sign up in an online virtual social network and join a community of students where they can socialize with each other. From the networks, students can share freely under a moderator. This technology is different from other social media platforms because it’s organized by teachers who act as moderators and bring every learner on board at the same time.

Eye-tracking technology – biometrics

Biometrics is currently used by businesses for security reasons. The technology is helping businesses identify their workers at entry points, customers, and intruders using facial recognition, voice tone, the eye, and fingerprints.

This technology is evolving fast and experts are developing it to be used in the learning environment not just to improve security, but to help in the teaching process. Currently, some businesses in the advertising field are using biometrics to track the eye to help them understand how consumers are responding to their advertisements. It’s helping them decide what is capturing their attention.

The same technology can be used in the classroom to help teachers know how students are responding to certain subjects and topics. Teachers will be able to understand each student’s learning style and customize their teaching methods to fit each student’s needs.

Eye-tracking technology will also be useful to help teachers understand which concepts a student is having trouble grasping and create content that is broken down and easily understandable by students. Other technologies that can be integrated with this technology are game-based learning, instant student feedback, and real-time digital engagement.