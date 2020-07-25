What Is USB-C and Why Is It A Better Choice?

When it comes to USB cables for mobile devices and accessories you’re presented with two choices- micro USB or USB C.

Today we’ll take a look at USB C and why it’s better than its counterparts.

What is USB-C

USB C, or otherwise called type C is currently the latest invention developed by the USB-IF, or Implementers’ Forum. It’s an organization that’s made up of industry leaders such as Belkin, Apple, Dell and Intel.

USB C has enjoyed a widespread adoption rate ever since it was introduced to the public. You can easily find cables and adapters on Amazon. Moreover, it’s set to replace previous-gen USB cables, including the USB mini-B, USB B and USB A.

In terms of appearance, USB-C is smaller and offers a variety of benefits to both device manufacturer and users.

USB C and USB 3.1 are not the same. 3.1 is the predecessor to 2.0 and has a faster data transfer. USB-C is not backwards compatible although adapters can be bought online. USB C enables USB 3.1 and supports it.

Why is USB C Better?

Better Performance. Newer technology tend to perform better than their older counterparts, and this is the case with type C. It has a faster transfer rate, can provide more power (for fast charging purposes) and bring 4K resolution to compatible displays.

Easy to Use. With USB-C you won’t have to guess which end goes where. Any side is compatible and you can even plug it in low-light conditions. In cramped spaces you can purchase a right angle adapter by Cellularize.

Universal. USB C isn’t just limited to a single brand or device. Thanks to the collaborative efforts of USB-IF you can use it on the latest smartphones, tablets and even laptop computers.

Smaller. USB C is smaller compared to USB A and USB B, which paves the way for slimmer and lighter devices in the future.