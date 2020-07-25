What Is USB-C and Why Is It A Better Choice?

What Is USB-C and Why Is It A Better Choice?

When it comes to USB cables for mobile devices and accessories you’re presented with two choices- micro USB or USB C.

Today we’ll take a look at USB C and why it’s better than its counterparts.

What is USB-C

USB C, or otherwise called type C is currently the latest invention developed by the USB-IF, or Implementers’ Forum. It’s an organization that’s made up of industry leaders such as Belkin, Apple, Dell and Intel.

USB C has enjoyed a widespread adoption rate ever since it was introduced to the public. You can easily find cables and adapters on Amazon. Moreover, it’s set to replace previous-gen USB cables, including the USB mini-B, USB B and USB A.

In terms of appearance, USB-C is smaller and offers a variety of benefits to both device manufacturer and users.

USB C and USB 3.1 are not the same. 3.1 is the predecessor to 2.0 and has a faster data transfer. USB-C is not backwards compatible although adapters can be bought online. USB C enables USB 3.1 and supports it.

Why is USB C Better?

Better Performance. Newer technology tend to perform better than their older counterparts, and this is the case with type C. It has a faster transfer rate, can provide more power (for fast charging purposes) and bring 4K resolution to compatible displays.

Easy to Use. With USB-C you won’t have to guess which end goes where. Any side is compatible and you can even plug it in low-light conditions. In cramped spaces you can purchase a right angle adapter by Cellularize.

Universal. USB C isn’t just limited to a single brand or device. Thanks to the collaborative efforts of USB-IF you can use it on the latest smartphones, tablets and even laptop computers.

Smaller. USB C is smaller compared to USB A and USB B, which paves the way for slimmer and lighter devices in the future.

Share on facebook
Share on twitter
Share on reddit
Share on linkedin
Share on email
Share on whatsapp
Lucy Bennett
Lucy Bennett
Lucy Bennett is a Contributing Editor at iLounge.
View All Posts
Latest
iLounge Logo

iLounge is an independent provider of information about Apple Inc.’s iPod, iPhone and iPad digital media players, accessories, and related software.

This website is not affiliated with Apple Inc.

Facebook Twitter Youtube Instagram Linkedin Rss

iLounge © 2001 – 2020. All Rights Reserved.