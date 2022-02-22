What Kind of Internet is required for Gaming?

The internet is everywhere, we are living in the age of the internet of things. IoT is a concept that describes the internet as not just an intangible service, but something that has manifested physical form. And if we observe our current surroundings it isn’t difficult to say that many devices around us are directly powered by the internet, and most of these devices are also used by us in our day-to-day activities.

From smartphones, smartwatches, smart TVs, smart home automation systems, smart assistants, all of these are types of gadgets that we use in our daily lives, and all of them are an example of IoT devices. It wouldn’t be wrong to say that the “Smartness” of these devices comes from the internet.

In all of these IoT devices, there has been an inclusion of a rather interesting gadget, gaming consoles. Although online gaming is not a new concept, it has garnered quite a hype in the past couple of decades. As gaming has spread to more and more people with the introduction of mobile games, the user base of online gaming has increased quite a bit due to this reason.

Since most of these mobile games like PUBG are free to play and only works over their internet, their business model depends on the in-game purchases a player makes in order to improve their characters and buy different amenities like weapons, maps, and character skins. So now gaming consoles, PCs, and even mobile game developers are preferring this online gaming business model that is why we are seeing an increased focus on online games recently.

Online gaming has become such hype now. Many people are rushing towards buying a nice smartphone, or a new gaming console, while some are busy upgrading their PCs so that their devices can run their favorite latest online game. However, most ignore the major component of online games, the internet connection. No matter how good the device is running the online game, in the end, it all depends upon the internet connection that will ultimately determine the performance of an online game. Let us explain how.

Workings of an Online Game

The internal workings of an online multiplayer game are very different in comparison to the traditional single-player game. Because in a single-player game the entire thing is only dependent on the specifications of the device running the game to make sure that it will run smoothly or not.

In contrast, an online game depends not only on the specifications of the device that it’s running but also on the internet connection on which it is working. As the quality of the game is going to be determined by the specification of the device, however, the actual gameplay experience will be determined by the internet connection on which it is being played.

As in online games, many servers note every action a player performs in the game and reflects that action to all the other players present on that server, a server here can be considered as a common playground. And this process might get interrupted due to a bad internet connection which might delay a player’s action to reach their teammates or opponents, and similarly vice versa. This delay in gaming terminology is called lag.

A lag is a delay in response, and a delay of milliseconds can turn the tide of any game. Plus with e-gaming becoming a proper profession and tournaments being held for these online games, players cannot even afford these lags of even milliseconds as is it can change the outcome of the game.

Internet Requirements for Gaming

So, this begs the question that what kind of internet should be used for gaming? As a simple answer, we can recommend players to go with a service provider like Charter Spectrum, which provides high-speed internet with unlimited data that can suffice all the needs of a gamer. But there are some technicalities to understand why Spectrum is a good internet provider for gamers and what are the underlying workings of it that can be identified to choose a similar provider like Spectrum if it isn’t available. That is the answer we are going to provide below.

Speed

Speed is a very crucial part of an internet connection especially when it’s used for gaming purposes. As the lag mainly occurs due to slow download and upload speed. Plus one thing to note here is that upload speed is also a very important factor in online gaming.

Some people tend to ignore upload speeds as it does not hold that much of an importance in many day-to-day workings of the internet. However, for gaming upload speed is very crucial because it is the upload speed that determines how quickly a player’s actions will reach the server. Many service providers also don’t mention upload speeds so make sure to check the upload speed as well before getting an internet connection.

Data

Usually, the thing about data is that online gaming sessions consume a very less amount of data. This can range to somewhere between tens to a few hundred MBs. However, every new game whether multiplayer or not requires some kind of connectivity to the internet. Plus modern games occasionally download patches and updates automatically to fix various bugs. These updates can range from anywhere between tens to hundreds of GBs.

And, if you are a fan of digital games and like to download them online, this data threshold can go Terabytes as well. This practice can quickly consume your monthly data limit, so it is recommended to go with a provider that offers unlimited data or subscribe to a plan with an adequate amount of monthly data to enjoy seamless gaming sessions including large downloads.

Transmission Medium and Bandwidth

This is an important part of any internet connection especially when it is being used for gaming. Many people consider speed and bandwidth as the same thing however it isn’t true. While speed is the measure of data in a second, bandwidth is the amount of data that can pass through a medium in a given moment. Bandwidth can be considered as opposite of latency, and it is entirely dependent on the transmission medium used for the internet connection. For example, the bandwidth of a satellite connection is extremely low because latency is high and it takes quite a time for data to reach the desired destination.

That is why it is not recommended to do online gaming on a satellite connection because the lag is going to be so strong that the game will be almost unplayable. In contrast, the bandwidth of a cable or fiber connection is quite high and latency is negligible thus providing quick results in an online game. That is why it is recommended to go for a cable or fiber connection, especially for gaming.

Conclusion

The trend of online gaming is picking up the pace for quite some time now. Already there are more than 200 million gamers in the USA alone. That is why it is needed to educate these gamers on what kind of internet connection they should go for if they want to game. As gamers are very sensitive regarding their performance in a game, that is why through this article we have tried to rectify all the loopholes in an internet connection that can hamper the overall online gaming experience.