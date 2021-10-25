What Specs To Look For In Your Next Home Printer

Sick of heading to your local printer shop when you need something important printed? Perhaps you already own a printer and are looking to upgrade to a new and improved version. Whichever category you fall into, there are definitely things to look out for when you’re in search of a brand new printer. Depending on your individual needs, the type of printer that you choose will differ from person to person and today we’re here to simplify things and take the complications away when it comes to choosing your perfect printer match. Read on to find out more about the details and specifications that you should keep in mind when you’re searching for your next home printer!

1. Inkjet VS Laser

The first thing that you will need to decide is whether you need an inkjet or laser printer. To decide on which one suits your needs better, you’ll have to assess exactly what kind of printing you’ll be doing. Inkjet printers rely on cartridges of ink that are applied wet to paper and rapidly dry, while laser printers rely on toners which are a variety of ink that bonds to paper for fast and efficient results. Colour inkjet printers are very popular amongst people who require a variety of printing needs — from colour images and pie charts to glossy photos – and offer print speeds that rival laser printers. This makes an inkjet printer the ideal option for designers, artists or anyone who relies heavily on colour printing.

Last printers on the other hand are fantastic for home offices that rely heavily on monochrome and document printing. They are affordable, offer great speed and often cost less to run when compared to an inkjet printer. They also offer long lasting toner cartridges that last between 3000 to 20,000 pages before they need to be replaced. This is much more than the average of 2500 pages that a basic inkjet cartridge will last you. To find out more, we recommend looking at a variety of Brother printers online to find out what suits your needs the best!

2. MultiFunction Printers

A multifunction printer is one that does a lot more than just printing. Multifunction printers offer scanning capabilities, faxing as well as print. Multifunction makes a lot of sense when choosing a home printer as it often costs less than purchasing the various elements individually. A multifunction home printer is one of the most popular options and you can find varieties that cost as little as $80, all the way up to more advanced versions that cost $650. If you’re someone who is looking for a versatile option that offers you a number of different functions, a multifunction printer may just be your best bet.

3. Wireless Connectivity

In today’s digital age, having a printer that is equipped with wireless connectivity is an absolute must. To establish which connections you need, you will have to ask yourself two questions — where are you going to print from and which devices you are going to print from. A WiFi printer eliminates the need for unnecessary cords and cables and allows for fast and efficient printing regardless of what device you are printing from. Most printers in 2021 come equipped with WiFi, but some models also offer Bluetooth connectivity. Increasingly, you will also find printers that support Apple AirPrint and Google Cloud Print which can make things that much easier for you. Cloud support also allows you to print documents when you are away from home which in our opinion is an absolute game changer.

4. Photo Printing

If your main purpose for having a printer is to produce high quality photos and images, we highly recommend looking into a dedicated photo printer. Though photo printers lack the flexibility that multitaskers do, they definitely make up for it in print quality. Higher end photo printers even offer quality that exceeds what you would receive from a kiosk or mail-order service, making them the ideal option for photographers, artists or avid family photo collectors. Do note that many of the printers sold for dedicated photo or graphic use are usually small-sized units that are capable of printing photos up to 4 by 6 inches in size, with wider format models designed to print up to 24 inches wide.

5. Duplexing

One feature that is becoming increasingly common in modern printers is automatic duplexing. This is a relatively new term/feature that refers to printing or scanning both sides of a page without having to manually flip the page over. Duplexing is made possible by either scanning or printing the first side of a page, pulling it back through the printer, flipping it over, and resuming scanning or printing on the other side. This is an additional feature that can be helpful if you frequently scan or print two-sided pages and are looking to speed the process up. This makes printers equipped with duplexing the perfect option for anyone running a business or someone who is looking for the most efficient means of printing possible.

6. Size Matters

Last but not least, the size of printer you require is something that is very important in the home setting. If you are pressed for space, there are a variety of compact sized printers available on the market today. You may have to sacrifice the scanning/faxing component, but at least you’ll have a printer that doesn’t stick out like a sore thumb. On the flip side, there are many printers that are on the larger spectrum and are usually aimed at the small office market. Of course, at the end of the day there is no right or wrong when it comes to selecting printer size, so go with what suits your home or needs best.

There are a wide number of variables when it comes to selecting a printer that suits your individual needs the best. At the end of the day, making a list of what you’re looking for and weighing the pros and cons is certainly the best way to decide on which printer to choose. We hope that this article has given you a little insight into the specs that you should be looking into for your next home printer. All the best!