What To Do When Google News Is Down: Alternatives to Look For Updates

In a recent incident, millions of users worldwide experienced a mysterious outage of Google News, leaving many scrambling for alternative sources of news and updates.

Advertisements

Google News is a central hub for many to get the latest headlines, but outages like this highlight the importance of having reliable backup sources. Here are some alternatives you can turn to for your news updates when Google News is down:

1. Other News Aggregators

Apple News

For iOS users, Apple News is a robust alternative that aggregates news from a variety of sources. It offers a personalized news feed based on your interests and reading habits.

Flipboard

Flipboard allows you to curate your own news magazines by selecting topics of interest. It’s visually engaging and offers a broad spectrum of news from different publications.

Advertisements

Feedly

Feedly is a highly customizable news aggregator that lets you follow your favorite websites, blogs, and publications. It’s a great tool for organizing your news consumption.

2. Direct News Websites

BBC News

BBC News provides comprehensive coverage of global events and offers a reliable source for breaking news, in-depth analysis, and live reporting.

Reuters

Reuters is known for its accurate and timely reporting. Their website is a great alternative for business, financial, and general news.

CNN

CNN offers extensive coverage of both international and national news, with a strong focus on breaking news and live updates.

Advertisements

3. Social Media Platforms

Twitter/X

Twitter, now X, can be a powerful tool for real-time updates. Follow credible news accounts and journalists for the latest developments. Twitter Moments also curates major news stories in a user-friendly format.

Facebook News

Facebook’s news section aggregates news articles from various sources. You can follow specific news pages and groups to stay informed.

4. Mobile Apps

Inoreader

Inoreader is a versatile RSS reader that helps you stay updated by aggregating news from various sources. It offers powerful filtering and organization tools.

Advertisements

SmartNews

SmartNews analyzes millions of articles to deliver the top trending stories in an easy-to-read format. It’s available for both iOS and Android devices.

5. Email Newsletters

The Morning Brew

Morning Brew is a daily email newsletter that delivers business and financial news in a concise and witty manner. It’s a great way to start your day with the latest updates.

The Skimm

The Skimm provides a quick summary of the day’s top news stories, making it easy to stay informed with minimal time investment.

Advertisements

6. Podcast and Radio

NPR News

NPR News offers live radio and podcasts covering current events, stories, and detailed analysis. Their app and website are excellent resources for on-the-go news.

The Daily by The New York Times

This podcast provides a deep dive into one or two major news stories each day, offering insights and background information.

Conclusion

While the outage of Google News can be disruptive, there are numerous alternatives available to ensure you stay informed. And if you like sports, thanks to the efforts of many sportsbook SEO agencies, you can find a wealth of blogs covering the latest information about NFL, NBA, and European soccer.

Advertisements

Diversifying your sources not only helps you stay updated during such outages but also provides a broader perspective on the news. Whether through other news aggregators, direct news websites, social media platforms, mobile apps, email newsletters, or podcasts, you have a wealth of options to turn to for your news consumption needs.

Exploring multiple news sources not only guarantees continuous access to information but also exposes you to varied viewpoints, enhancing your understanding of global events. So, next time Google News faces an outage, you can confidently turn to these alternatives to stay updated and informed.