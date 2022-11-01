What will be the future of Web Programming?

Sooner or later, in any professional activity, comes the stage of intermediate results, when a person reflects on the prospects and answers many vital questions about the future of the profession and the desired direction of its further development. Where to go? What’s next?

In the near future, programming skills will be needed for virtually any activity.

People will undoubtedly need programming to perform any action, as well as the skill of basic administration (i.e., installing, deleting, setting up scheduled tasks, configuring the network and the Internet) and for the aesthetics of the genre – crimping cable and assembling a computer. Look at the advanced technical devices: microwave – you need to program, phone (smartphone) – to program and administer. And the number of such devices will only increase, as well as the complexity of their use scenarios.

A few years ago, the term “computer scientist” was fashionable, which meant some vague symbiosis of administrator and programmer. But today, any of us who can solve basic computer tasks is hired by acquaintances (for whom these activities are akin to magic) to perform these fundamental tasks. These tasks will be standardized in a few years, and all of them will be solved with much less effort.

The parallel between the art of reading and writing is obvious.

Do you feel the proximity of the terms “art of writing” and “art of programming”? In the past, when reading and writing skills were not part of the general skill set, people who could write were asked by their acquaintances to do the same reading and writing tasks for a fee. The writing was highly valued, scribes were well paid, and the ability to write beautifully, i.e., calligraphy, was appreciated.

Where are the scribes now? Where are the calligraphies?

With the advent of book printing and universal education, scribes (and calligraphy) are a thing of the past. Yes, many could write the same thing much more beautifully, but at what cost? Imagine any document written by a skilled calligrapher (or just a scribe), moreover on handmade paper. Time and budget are beyond right and wrong. Should you write fast and cheap (but comparatively worse), lengthy and expensive, but better and more beautiful?

Yes, even now, there are demands for calligraphy. But as a rule, for artistic and similar “unapplied” purposes. Commemorative inscriptions, “old-fashioned”, etc. There will be a time when the “art of programming” will be valued as much as the “art of writing”. That’s when the question will arise: “Are you a programmer? What else can you do?

Conclusion

Soon, programming will be more and more in demand. The variant of the events described is probably far enough from the present time that there is no need to make radical decisions urgently. Programmers are needed and will be needed for a long time. However, don’t forget – this can also change.