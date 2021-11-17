What’s Killing the Hard Disk Drive?

Just like online media is slowly killing the mainstream media, the once might hard drives that dominated the computer market are slowly dying. Even with the invention of better and highly advanced hard drives like the st16000nm001g, it’s no doubt that HDD is slowly floundering in the face of SSD, and other revolutionary technologies. In this post, we will look at some of the reasons why we might see the end of HDD in no time. Read on!

The Obvious SDD Competition

The rise of SDD is probably the biggest reason why HDD is dying. The performance of an SSD far exceeds that of a hard drive, and they are taking over the market by storm.

The performance of the SDD is also a big reason why major tech companies are moving towards it. Even though HDD is way cheaper than SDD, the performance is what matters most for computer users, and this is why HDD is slowly going out of the market.

The Rise of Smartphones and Tablets

Nowadays, smartphones come with a lot of storage, and people are now using these smartphones to store all their files. This has greatly affected the sales of HDD as more and more people opt for smart mobile devices as opposed to desktops and laptops.

Smartphones are also slowly becoming the primary computing device for many people, and this has greatly affected the sales of computers as well. This is because smartphones are faster, smaller, and more portable than even the slimmest laptops. This is another reason why the sales of HDD are slowly going down.

The Cloud Computing Boom

Cloud computing is the latest trend in computing, and it is slowly killing HDD. The idea of cloud computing is that we store all our data on the internet, instead of using local storage devices such as hard drives or SSDs. This has greatly affected the sales of traditional computers because most people are now opting for phones and tablets in order to access their files from anywhere in the world.

Major cloud storage services provide huge storage for a very cheap price, and as such, the need to store files locally has gone down significantly.

The Increase in Data Creation

One major reason why individuals and companies across the globe opt for cloud storage is because of the massive amount of data that they are creating. We now have more movies, music files, photos, and other forms of multimedia than ever before; which means more storage is needed.

This massive need for additional storage has led to the massive adoption of cloud computing, which in turn has had a huge impact on HDD sales. This is because people are not buying HDDs anymore, as they can just use their smartphones or computers with internet access to store all their data online through services such as Dropbox and Google Drive.

The Proliferation of Social Media

The proliferation of social media is also another reason why we create huge amounts of content on a daily basis. Photos, videos, and other forms of media are shared online at an incredibly fast rate, which has led to the creation of more virtual storage space.

The Rise of File Sharing Websites

File-sharing websites have also had a huge impact on HDD sales over time. People prefer using these file-sharing websites because they allow people to share files that are much bigger than what they can store locally.

These are some of the reasons why HDD is slowly dying. However, HDDs may not die completely, as they are still used in some spheres. What will happen is that they will be made better, and most people will still use them as backup storage.