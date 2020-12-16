WhatsApp – How Does It Generate Revenue?

Even though it has been 11 years since WhatsApp was released to the public, some people are not even aware it exists. The software developer behind the app claims to have around 1.5 billion subscribers. There is no doubt, WhatsApp is underused in the United States. Its biggest market appears to be India, with more than 200 million subscribers. What exactly is WhatsApp? How does WhatsApp work? Is WhatsApp a money-making platform? Find the answers to these questions and much more in the content provided below.

Current Revenue Standing

Jan Koum, the co-founder of WhatsApp, reported over $1.2 million in revenue in 2014. Around this same time, Facebook put up a $1.9 billion offer to acquire the app. Jan Koum, along with Brian Acton, co-founder of App, decided to go through with the acquisition.

Earlier this year, Facebook reported 2 billion WhatsApp subscribers. Since the acquisition, WhatsApp has surpassed both Instagram and Facebook Messenger, making it the company’s “second-biggest property” right behind the Namesake app.

WhatsApp – Functionality And Usability

Analysts believe WhatsApp can generate around $5 billion in revenue. It was also estimated that each WhatsApp subscriber would earn an average of $4 this year. In an attempt to push up WhatsApp subscribers, Facebook eliminated the $1 download fee. Today, consumers can download the app for free.

There are several ways subscribers can earn money with WhatsApp. Neither of these money-earning techniques involves the Whatsapp hack, even though it is guaranteed to help user progression.

No Special Skills Or Experience Needed

The greatest benefit of WhatsApp is its usability. Users from all walks of life can take advantage of the app’s money-making opportunities. You do not need any special skills or experience to earn revenue with WhatsApp. However, you need a bit of time and patience to see each process through to the end.

As the subscriber numbers continue to soar, WhatsApp is bridging the gap between some of the world’s biggest markets. There is no time like now to start earning money through the WhatsApp platform.

Run A Service Campaign

WhatsApp is not the first social media platform to offer its users money-making opportunities. Facebook, Twitter, and LinkedIn developed into revenue-generating social media platforms a long time ago. With the help of these and other social media platforms, average people can earn money right from the comfort of their homes.

One of the easiest and most profitable ways to make money with WhatsApp involves a professional service campaign. This money-making task starts a social media promotion.

With the help of WhatsApp, you can earn money by doing what you love best. For example, sell your app development skills to video game firms. You would be surprised by the large number of video game companies currently looking for talented workers.

Utilize WhatsApp to share your special skills with individuals, nonprofits, government entities, corporations, mom-and-pop businesses, and companies. There is no better way to reach consumers in need of professional services.

WhatsApp allows its members to share their links with other members. This is a great opportunity for your professional service or e-commerce website to reach billions of consumers all over the world.