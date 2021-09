According to Apple’s official website, there is an Apple Event on September 14, 2021. Apple usually announces a new iPhone every year in the month of September. So, it is expected to be announced at the Apple Event.

So when will Apple announce the iPhone 13?

The new iPhone 13 is expected to be announced on September 14, 2021, at 10 a.m. PDT. You can watch the live event on Apple’s official website.