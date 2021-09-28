Which internet speed test should you use to test your connection at home?

Broadband internet has become a residential utility on par with water or electricity in the last fifteen years. According to a recent study, around 25% of individuals worldwide had broadband internet connectivity in their homes in 2004. In the year 2019, that figure had risen to 73 percent.

Today, most broadband internet is promoted as “fast speed,” but there is little agreement on what that implies. Depending on where you reside and your internet service provider, the term “high speed” might refer to various internet connections, including those that haven’t been called “fast” since 2004. This might make it difficult to determine if the service you’re paying for is worthwhile — or whether you’re even getting the advertised, fast speeds.

What kind of internet speed do you require?

• Netflix recommends 5 Mbps for streaming full HD video and 25 Mbps for streaming 4K Ultra HD content, but you’ll need greater connections if you want to connect several devices at once. The same may be said for other streaming platforms, including gaming streaming services such as Twitch.

• More bandwidth is required when several devices are used. Suppose you want to stream 4K video material and have numerous devices connected to your network simultaneously. In that case, you should consider investing in higher download rates, such as 200 Mbps, which should be sufficient for most homes.

• If Gigabit is available, consider it. Serious data consumers will demand faster speeds and greater capacity. Gigabit speed internet plans are the finest you can get for residential connections when they are available.

• Understand your speeds. Take gander at your internet connection speed using one of the finest speed test apps, for instance, Nopeustesti EU, to see whether you’re getting the bandwidth you’re paying for.

Learn which Internet speed test you should use to test your Speed connection.

You may believe that the speed of the connection advertised in your home internet plan is what you’re getting continuously, but this isn’t necessarily the case. During high usage, speeds might slow down and generally fluctuate throughout the day. They may also fail if your provider imposes data limitations or throttles connections to preserve overall network performance.

Fortunately, there is a simple way to monitor your home’s internet speeds, and that is using an internet speed test. There are several free alternatives available online, and you may even be able to run one from the same software that you used to set up your network. In most situations, conducting a test is as simple as hitting the “Go” button.

A decent speed test will allow you to easily view the current download speeds, upload speeds, and latency for whichever device you’re testing on – but with so many choices offering to do just that, which one should you trust?

Glad you asked – here are the finest and why they are the best:

Ookla

One of the most popular is the Ookla speed test, which has a solid reputation for dependability and was one of the first speed tests on the internet. Aside from its popularity, we like Ookla because it has everything a basic user needs from a speed test: accuracy, the ability to view your speed test history (when you create an account), a large selection of servers to connect to, and even a handy app for speed testing from your Android or iOS device.

Ookla has also done an excellent job of staying current by adding new features and capabilities throughout the years. The service just introduced a video-specific speed test that assesses your network’s capacity to handle 4K video streaming. It also includes applications that can be used on Windows and Apple TV.

Ookla does show banner advertising when you conduct basic speed testing. That is not unusual, but depending on the strength of connection at the time of the test, it might have a minor influence on your findings.

Fast.com

Fast.com is another excellent broadband test, with a UI that is as plain and straightforward as it gets. One of its most significant advantages, though, is that Netflix owns it. That will sound strange at first, but it’s really what makes it a good choice for online streamers because the test is designed to determine whether your connection is strong enough to stream Netflix in full resolution without buffering.

While Fast.com is an excellent tool for some, it is not the most useful test for all people. Yes, the basic UI is simple, but it misses some of the sophisticated options and metrics seen in other speed tests. Most importantly, you are unable to select the server you wish to connect to for your test.

Speedof.me

Speedof.me is the way to go if you’re searching for a test that looks at more than simply speeds. The test interface, like Ookla, does an excellent job of displaying variations in your upload and download rates. That can make it simpler to detect anything wrong with your connection over time, especially since Speedof.me allows you to compare your findings to prior testing. Its mobile-friendly website is also ideal for performing tests on your phone, allowing you to perform a fast speed test on the move without downloading an app.

However, Speedof.me is not a great solution. For starters, there is no opportunity to choose which server to connect to. If you’re not familiar with home networking, the graphical statistics may appear more complicated or overpowering than something like Fast.com, which provides a number.

Testmy.net

Testmy.net is a web-based internet speed test that HTML5 and PHP fully power. That is, it does not require third-party software such as Java or Flash to conduct your test, which can result in more accurate findings. This also makes it a great tool for comparing the performance of various browsers. You may also set up an account to keep track of your internet speed for future reference or comparison.

However, it is not the most user-friendly tool. You’ll have a lot of information to sort through with a lot of detailed data, most of which may or may not be relevant to you.

Conclusion

Finally, choosing the internet speeds you require isn’t as easy as it appears — or as simple as ISPs would have you believe. According to the gurus, you should also consider the number of devices connected to your network and what you intend to accomplish with your connection. However, if you want to stream a 4K video, play online games, and connect numerous devices, you’ll need more bandwidth, which will cost you more money.

What you pay for may not always be what you receive. You should monitor your network speeds regularly to observe what happens during slowdowns or connection outages and normal usage.