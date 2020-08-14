Why and How to Start Learning SEO?

The Internet has been the number one advertising medium in the past 10 years, leaving all the others far behind. Most of us use internet browsers to look for things and only really pay attention to the first few results. That’s why webpage owners spend time, energy, and money on improving their sites so that they stand out. And there is an interesting method that will give you the desired results. Please give a warm welcome to SEO.

What Is SEO?

SEO (Search Engine Optimization) is a process of optimizing a website to rank better on search engines. If the site is doing well on search engines, it means that the algorithm recognizes it as useful and relevant, and thus, it will recommend it to anyone searching for something on a related topic. SEO answers 4 basic questions:

What exactly is your target audience interested in?

If you know what your target audience is looking for on the Internet and what sites they often visit, you can incorporate certain digital marketing strategies that will help you get featured on those webpages.

What keywords are being used for?

If you are familiar with things your audience is typing into a search bar, you will recognize what keywords should be on your website to drive traffic and bring leads.

Which search engines are the most popular?

Knowing which browsers are popular among your audience will tell you how to make your site compatible and easy to use.

How do these browsers work?

Every web browser uses its own algorithm to rank sites. Being familiar with the way these algorithms operate can help you optimize your website and boost your brand and popularity on that browser. These days, most search engines regularly change their algorithms so they cannot be manipulated. That’s why it is very important to keep up with these changes and continuously make progress in the appearance and construction of your site.

With the right usage of information above, you can get a clear picture of what your page is supposed to look like if you wish to attract as many visitors as possible. For instance, if you provide academic writing services and study guides, and want your website to pop up first in search results for ‘how to write a cause and effect essay‘ search query by high school and college students, it is a good practice to look into the kind of sites they usually visit and make sure you promote your educational site there. Also, it is crucial to choose keywords wisely. That way, you will ensure that your site will be among the first few to show up in their search.

Why Learn and Use SEO?

It Will Give You a Massive Advantage in Internet Marketing

Better-ranked websites are more visible to users, so they have a more significant amount of visitors. With all the industries being highly competitive, every business owner’s goal is to stand out and be seen. Whether you have a website for your business or want to offer your services, being familiar with SEO and its aspects is an enviable skill.

Money Is Good (and Will Get Even Better)

All the big companies are investing more and more in this kind of optimization and marketing. That means they need more and more people who have these skills. For instance, businesses spent as much as 65 billion dollars on SEO in 2016, and by the end of 2020, the number is predicted to be over 80 billion. There is no sign that there will be a decrease in the future.

The Job Is Fast-Paced

The Internet is a hotspot for work, communication, fun, and marketing. By continuously following SEO trends, you will be at the forefront of the revolution of web browsers and its users. That way, you will, at all times, be informed about what it is that people are looking for and where the profit lies.

SEO Can Be a Side Hustle

Just like many other jobs linked to the digital world, SEO also offers a freelance option, which makes it an excellent side project to do while you’re taking a break from your studies or your day job.

How to Master SEO?

If by now you are interested, but not sure where to start, we can help. Here is a list of some of the best free courses you can take to get the knowledge you need, whether you are a beginner or already have some experience.

SEO Training Course By Moz. Perfect for beginners, as you will learn all the SEO basics. With Moz’s videos, you will go through everything SEO related, step by step.

SEO Link Building Basics. You get to learn what is link building, why links matter, link building myths, and common link building mistakes.

Search Engine Optimization (SEO) Specialization. It offers five courses that take you from beginner to advanced level and teach you the theory behind Google search and other search engine algorithms.

Successful Strategies to Grow and Optimize Your YouTube Channel. Surprise! You can also optimize a YouTube channel. With this course, you will learn how to win the heart of your audience by creating YouTube content that educates, teaches, or entertains.

The online world is expanding, so should your knowledge. Acquiring a new skill is always useful. With this much free material, learning SEO will become an exciting experience.