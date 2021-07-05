Why are giants choosing Apple for digital business transformation?

Digital transformation of a business is not just another marketing term, it’s a new reality that requires a full revision of business processes and approaches to working with clients. The ability to quickly adapt to changes and instantly optimize the work are the main challenges of business digitalization.

To transform the workflow and meet high customer needs, companies have to use advanced tools that show stability and flexibility to changes. And today many juggernauts are turning to Apple. Let’s figure out why.

#1. Quality and awesome features

Apple users have repeatedly stated that their brand loyalty is based on the long gadgets’ operation and their almost flawless build.

A big Apple win is an excellent solution for employees – iCloud storage, which allows access to all data from one gadget to another. And with the Handoff feature, you can start a task on one device and then resume from the same place on another. For example, you can close a doc on your desktop when you leave the office for lunch and open it on your iPhone to continue editing. Or start responding to an email on your smartphone and finish it in the Mail app on your iMac.

By the way, did you know that the majority of Apple devices have an accelerometer and gyroscope? These tools can be of great help for some workflows, reducing the cost of expensive equipment.

#2. Enhanced security

iOS is renowned for the best possible security. First of all, privacy is ensured through a well-known Touch ID and Face ID which help to unlock the device. Secondly, Apple uses one of the most commonly used and most secure encryption algorithms – AES-256.

Moreover, Apple allows you to control devices using the MDM protocol.

An MDM profile allows a company to install and configure a remote management profile on an employee’s iPhone, iPad, iMac, or MacBook. A corporate MDM administrator can disable features, install and uninstall programs, monitor, track a colleague’s location, restrict Internet traffic, and block a device remotely.

All this gives corporate Apple devices extra security. By the way, the MDM can only control corporate tools, not personal data.

#3. A truly working application platform

The App Store provides users with the largest number of business applications. Whatever problem the project faces, there is probably a solution in the store.

Apple not only provides access to ready-made solutions but also facilitates the work of developers. If the company wants to create its own app using Swift language, programmers can use the Apple Xcode IDE and the Simulator testing tool for free.

#4. Partnerships with key market players

Apple joined forces with big famous companies to develop native apps and address critical business challenges. This emphasizes that iOS devices can be a significant part of the future IT ecosystem.

Who uses Apple today?

Today Apple tools are actively used in retail outlets. To improve the customer experience, managers are using digital catalogs on iPads, becoming more mobile and shortening the in-store lines.

HR managers use the Automatic Scheduling Tools available for iPad and iPhone. This allows avoiding billions of Excel tables and remembering the holidays and shifts of any of the employees.

The aviation industry also doesn’t stay on the sidelines. Airlines provide iPads for dynamic data collection, improved fuel forecasting, and cost savings. Aviation also presents Apple gadgets to pilots so that they can avoid the chunky mass of paper: all flight manuals are translated into e-books for iPads.

Final words

A digital transformation of business is becoming the new norm that any company must comply with no matter what technology it uses. Thanks to it, many processes are accelerated tenfold, and some of them disappear due to uselessness. The main challenge is to ensure that digitalization is not interrupted. Once you start this process, you will have a flexible and competitive company with more qualified employees and satisfied customers. And this, in turn, will have a positive effect on the financial business performance.