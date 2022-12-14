Why Dark Saber Is More Powerful Than Light Saber

The Dark SABER first appeared in star wars back in the television show in 2010. It looks like a light saber but is more mysterious and cool looking. A single weapon crafted by the Mangaloreans. It may be shaped differently, but it is supposed to function just like a regular light saber in that it is challenging and glow. But how can it work just like a light saber if the dark saber design is based on the absence of what makes a light saber a light saber? By far the most well-known, distinctive, and potent light sabre in the Star Wars world is the dark saber. Few prime-quality brands offer such high-quality dark sabers for sale. In this article, we will explore what a dark saber is, busting the myth about sabers and top facts about dark sabers.

What Is a Dark Saber?

The Dark saber is a vintage, one-of-a-kind black-bladed light saber made by the original Mandalorian Tarre Vizsla to be inducted into the Jedi Order before 1032 BBY. The weapon was stored in the Jedi Temple after Vizsla’s death, but members of House Vizsla, during the dissolution of the Old Republic, betrayed the Jedi and stole the saber. The Dark saber was passed down from generation to generation by Pre-Vizsla ancestors who held it even after the New World Order’s pacific goals; the Mandalorian weapon replaced Mangalore’s warrior ways.

Busting Myth about Sabers:

Sabers are only for cavalry use. This myth is wrong. They are used extensively all across Europe and well beyond for multi-purposes.

Top Facts about Dark Sabers:

Here are top facts about the dark saber that is good for you to know to understand why dark sabers are so important.

1. Shorter Than Light Sabers:

Unlike most light sabers, the dark sabers were slightly shorter. At 3 feet an average line, the light sabers could strike opponents over a meter away from them, but the dark sabers are different. As we know, dark sabers are also a version of light sabers, but their short length makes them quicker weapons to wield.

2. Single-Bladed Weapon:

The dark sabers are flat, seemingly single-bladed weapons. It has a unique blade that looks like a traditional sword. The dark saber has a black-energy blade lined up with a crackling white edge.

3. Emotions Could Affect the Blade:

The emotional state could affect the type of power of the dark saber. When extremely angered or engraved, the dark saber seems to crackle more. This weapon is always able to increase its power output.

4. Made By the First Mandalorian Ever Be Accepted into The Order:

As we all know, that weapon was designed by the first Mandalorian to be accepted into the order. He chooses a unique design for his weapon, perhaps in the fashion of the basked, the ancient Mandalorian sword.

5. Dark Saber Get Heavier:

The dark saber gets heavier with each swing of the blade because the energy goes through the blade, with the wielder directing its power of the current. The thought and actions of the wielder flow through the dark saber, increasing the weapon’s edge.

6. Deliver Heavy Strikes:

The dark saber is one of the more powerful weapons that allow the wielder to deliver heavy strikes in particular circumstances than any average light saber.

7. Dark Saber in Different Colors:

Dark saber comes in various hues, including red, orange, yellow and a few others. This gives the wielder a wide choice when choosing the dark saber.

8. More Powerful Than Light Saber:

The dark saber has a lot of unique things in its history. It is the only dark saber available. Its properties and history make it even more special than its color suggests. Now they are available with a 50-Watt Neo Pixel LED strip blade and advanced Xeno pixel board with premium sound.

In a nutshell, dark sabers are far more potent than light sabers. And out of all the premium companies for light sabers, Zia Sabers has the most high-quality dark sabers. They offer many categories of light sabers, and each class features 30+ light sabers to recreate your memories of Star Wars battles.